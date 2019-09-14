MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ Isaac Hemingway and Demauri Platt each scored a rushing touchdown in the Auctioneers’ 15-12 victory over C.E. Murray on Friday.
The War Eagles’ Nyziah Alston had a pair of rushing TDs.
RECORDS: M 1-2. CEM 1-2.
NEXT GAME: Mullins will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday. C.E. Murray will host Lake Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
