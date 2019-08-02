FLORENCE, S.C. – Dillon football coach Jackie Hayes has been through many of these – 28 and counting.

Friday marked the first day of fall practice for public schools, and every one is a little bit different, he said.

“It’s a different team with different personalities,” Hayes said. “The goal at the end of the day is to try to get them to gel and be one team.”

And hopefully wind up where Dillon usually finds itself on the last day of the season. The Wildcats have played for the state title in 10 of the past 11 seasons.

“I think we’ve got a good group,” Hayes said. “We’re real young and have a lot of young players, and I’m excited to see how they develop.

“The work ethic has been good, and I think we’ll have a good opportunity if we can stay healthy.”

It’s a sentiment likely shared by most teams as they begin the grind of another season. Pads won’t go on until Wednesday, but the learning process is in full swing.

“We’re just working on our plays right now – working on fundamentals,” Hayes said. “We’re putting in all of our schemes and plays in, and hopefully it all comes together (when the season starts).”

The Pee Dee football regular season actually kicks off on Aug. 16, as Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School travels to Charleston to face SICSA AAA state runner-up First Baptist.

Week Zero is the following weekend with Hannah-Pamplico, Lake View, Johnsonville, Marion, Wilson and Lake City getting things started on Thursday night (Aug. 22) before the main slate of games begins on Friday (Aug. 23).

South Florence begins its 2019 season that week as well with a road game against James Island while West Florence hosts Crestwood. Dillon, Timmonsville and Lamar are also among the teams to start the year in Week Zero.

Florence Christian School, the defending SCISA 2A state champs, won’t hit the field for a game that counts until Week One against The King’s Academy on Aug. 30. The Lions open the season a week prior at Dorchester Academy.

Hartsville also opens its season on Aug. 30 with a visit to South Florence.

The first scrimmage of the season is set for Wednesday, when Lee Central travels to Lower Richland for a 6 p.m. matchup. Wilson, Lamar, Marion, Lake City, Chesterfield and Darlington all have scrimmages Thursday.

Hannah-Pamplico will host the first jamboree slated for Aug. 12. The Dr. Coleman Memorial Invitational will also feature Cheraw, Johnsonville, Timmonsville and Lake City.

The Florence Jamboree is scheduled for Aug. 16, with West, South, Wilson and Florence Christian on the docket. Lake City will host its jamboree that night as well.