FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Tennis Association Girls’ High School Tournament is today through Sunday at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

There are 16 teams in the event, including four from the Pee Dee: South Florence, West Florence, Wilson and Trinity-Byrnes. Matches are at 5:30 p.m. and 8 today. On Saturday, they are 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

And on Sunday, the final two sets of matches take place at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

West Florence is the host school and will host a player-parent dinner Saturday evening on the Knights’ campus.

Ed Springer and Richard Walker have been co-chairs of the tournament since 2004. This year, they are transitioning the tournament to new tournament co-chairmen John Nance and Mary Jane Weir and will retire from the event.

”We are looking forward to another successful event here in Florence this coming weekend with the Girls High School Team Tournament sponsored by the Florence Tennis Association,” Nance said. “Co-tournament chairmen for the last 15 years Richard Walker and Ed Sprenger have done an outstanding job in conjunction with the FTA in creating an exciting event that includes public and private high schools from North Carolina and South Carolina. This year they are transitioning the tournament over to myself and Mary Jane Weir as we are serving as co tournament directors for all future girls and boys’ high school team tournaments. We encourage the community to come out and support our local teams as well as viewing some of the best girls’ high school tennis in the Carolinas.”

In last year’s tournament, Trinity-Byrnes placed third and Hartsville won the consolation bracket.