SOUTH FLORENCE (0-2) VS. WILSON (2-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Memorial Stadium (100 South Stadium Road).
RADIO: 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio.
LAST MEETING: In 2018, South Florence won 27-26.
KEY PLAYERS: SF: RB Hahsaun Wilson, QB LaNorris Sellers. W: QB Zayshaun Rice, RB Yavin Smith.
NOTES: South Florence leads series 33-23 and has won eight of the previous nine meetings. … Hahsaun Wilson has rushed for 249 yards through the Bruins’ first two games while Sellers has accounted for 272 total yards (193 passing). Sellers, a freshman, accounted for his TD pass last week against Hartsville. … During last week’s win against Manning, the Tigers recorded 10 sacks. Strong safety Ahmad Bowman recorded three of them. … Defensive lineman Kemuel Arthur and linebacker Kalib Jones finished with two each. Rice has passed for 391 yards and four TDs and rushed for 125 and two more scores. Smith has 99 rushing yards and two scores, and four catches for 63 yards and a kick return for a TD.
DARLINGTON (0-2) AT LAMAR (1-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LAST MEETING: In 2018, Lamar won 26-0..
KEY PLAYERS: D: RB Javorius Williams, OL Jose Rivera. L: QB Cam Galloway, RB Rashad Johnson.
NOTES: Lamar leads series 12-7 and has won the past three meetings. … In last week’s loss to Central, Silver Fox quarterback Cam Galloway threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. … For Darlington, Williams scored on an 8-yard run last week against West Florence.
CAMDEN (2-0) VS. HARTSVILLE (1-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Kellytown Stadium (216 Clyde Road).
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville).
LAST MEETING: In 2018, Hartsville won 35-21.
KEY PLAYERS: C: QB Jaffari Pearson, LB Silias Coleman. H: QB Owen Taylor, WR/RB Jaivon Hough.
NOTES: Hartsville leads series 39-24 and has won the previous 10 meetings. … Taylor passed for 145 yards and rushed for two touchdowns during Hartsville’s victory last week over South Florence while Hough made four catches for 82 yards. … Pearson has thrown for 186 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 146 and three more scores.
SCOTLAND, N.C. (2-0) AT MARLBORO COUNTY (1-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
INTERNET BROADCAST: pdbsn.com.
LAST MEETING: In 2018, Marlboro County won 41-25.
KEY PLAYERS: S: OL Kendrell Sellers, QB Tyler Barfield. MC: WR Anari Brown, QB Darius Grant.
NOTES: Scotland County leads the series 15-12 and has won six of the previous seven matchups. … In Marlboro County’s season-opening victory over Ridgeland-Hardeeville two weeks ago, the Bulldogs' Demarcus Hicks scored two touchdowns, and Jaquell Campbell returned an interception for a score of his own. … The Fighting Scots have recorded 11 sacks in two games.
MULLINS (0-1) AT MARION (2-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LAST MEETING: In 2018, Mullins won 52-34.
KEY PLAYERS: MU: WR/DB Bradford Crawford; DL/LB Ron Gause; OL/DL Josh Bell; QB/WR Alim Legette. MA: QB/RB/WR D”Vonte Allen; RB/DB Qualiek Crawford; RB/DB Saequawn McCullough.
NOTES: Marion leads the series 45-22. …Marion’s D’Vonte Allen rushed and passed for touchdowns in the Swamp Foxes' 39-0 victory over Latta while Qualiek Crawford and Mac Washington each had touchdowns as well. … In a season-opening 25-20 loss to Latta, Mulins’ Isaac Hemingway scored a touchdown, as did Sammy Pressley. Alim Legette caught a TD pass for the Auctioneers.
LEE CENTRAL (1-1) AT TIMMONSVILLE (0-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LAST MEETING: In 2018, Lee Central defeated Timmonsville 14-2 in overtime.
KEY PLAYERS: LC: DL/OL Dimerius Atkinson; QB Jaquaze Myers; RB/DB Edward Benjamin; RB/DB Naquan Peeples ; RB/DB Rasheed Hill. T: QB Christian Taylor; DT Tiquan Robinson; DB/WR James Jackson; WR/QB Timothy Washington.
NOTES: The Stallions lead the series 6-3. … Jacquaze Myers had a two-point conversion run that lifted Lee Central to a 14-13 victory over C.E. Murray last week. Myers also threw a touchdown pass while Ed Benjamin had a TD run. … Peeples’ two-conversion run lifted LCHS past the Whirlwinds in OT last years. Benjamin had 150 yards rushing and two scores. … Timmonsville has dropped both games so far this season and been outscored 52-20.
JOHNSONVILLE (0-2) AT HEMINGWAY (0-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LAST MEETING: In 2018, Hemingway won 28-14.
KEY PLAYERS: J: QB/DB Savion Graves; WR/OLB Isaiah Brown; LB Brandon Coles. H: WR/DB Nigil Singletary; QB Josh Cantey.
NOTES: Hemingway leads the series 34-25. … The Tigers are looking for their first points of the season after falling 54-0 to Lamar and 53-0 to Andrews. … The Flashes are also trying to get their offense going after being outscored 48-14 in the first two games.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (1-1) AT LAURENCE MANNING ACADEMY (1-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LAST MEETING: In 2018, Laurence Manning won 48-6.
KEY PLAYERS: FC: WR/S Jack McFadden; CB Andre Aiken; LB Phillip Hucks; RB/LB Marshall; QB Robbie Jordan; WR/DB Ethan Kelly. LMA: RB/DB Wyatt Rowland; QB/ DB Burgess Jordan.
NOTES: Wyatt Rowland had a TD reception and also ran for two touchdowns in the Swampcats’ 48-6 victory last season. … Jake McFadden had four rushing touchdowns against The King’s Academy last week. Ethan Kelly had 188 yards rushing and another TD. … FCS quarterback Robbie Jordan is already among the Pee Dee leaders in SCISA with more than 200 yards passing and three scores.
