FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Jake McFadden rushed for 78 yards and had four rushing touchdowns in the Eagles' 58-21 victory over The King's Academy on Friday.
Teammate Ethan Kelly rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown.
The King’s Academy’s Garrison Fields passed for two touchdowns.
TKA 0 0 14 7—21
FCS 16 36 0 6—58
FIRST QUARTER
FCS – Jake McFadden 1 run (Ethan Kelly run), 7:07
FCS – McFadden 14 run (Kelly run), :52.
SECOND QUARTER
FCS – McFadden 11 run (Emekah Johnson pass from Robbie Jordan), 11:00.
FCS – McFadden 5 run (McFadden run), 8:55.
FCS – Kelly 48 run (Kelly run), 5:23.
FCS – Harrison Forehand 11 run (run failed), 1:21.
FCS – Forehand 60 interception return (run failed), :1.7.
THIRD QUARTER
TKA – Ashton Harley 10 pass from Garrison Fields (Jack Senseney kick), 9:04.
TKA – Jamie Knight 3 run (Senseney kick), 2:59.
FOURTH QUARTER
FCS – Daniel Coates 4 run (run failed), 6:11.
TKA – Tripp Lisenby 11 pass from Fields (Senseney kick), 3:31.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – FCS: Ethan Kelly 9-188; Jack McFadden 7-78.
PASSING – FCS: Robbie Jordan 3-5-50-1-2.
RECORDS: FCS 1-1.
NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to Laurence Manning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
