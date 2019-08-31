DARLINGTON, S.C. – Dale Earnhardt Jr. appears to be done with the Lady in Black.
After returning from retirement and finishing fifth in what appears to be his one designated Xfinity race per year, this time at Darlington Raceway, Earnhardt said next year he hopes to race at Miami-Homestead.
But after being asked if Saturday marked his final Darlington race, Earnhardt replied, “This is probably my final run here. Yeah, this place is too tough. The kids can have it.”
After starting 14th, Earnhardt held his own – and then improved upon where he started from. But it wasn’t easy.
“I made such a bad qualifying run. Man, you can’t just get in these things and expect to do well,” said Earnhardt, who finished fourth in his lone Xfinity race at Richmond last year. “It’s so hard. I figured we could get in the race and get going, and I felt like we did really good. I was pretty happy with it, I don’t’ know how much better than we could have done.”
For one race a year, anyway.
“I felt there’s a lot more out there today. I can get better," Earnhardt said. "I just need to do it every week. But I’m not going to, so I feel like I handled it well. I didn’t want to lose a lot of track position on those restarts, which had been a problem for me in my career.”
Earnhardt, however, has had a stellar career with two Daytona 500 victories and 26 Cup wins overall. His best Cup finish at Darlington was second in 2014, and his best Xfinity result here was second in 1998.
Earnhardt also was reminded of what he didn’t miss while in Saturday’s race.
“About halfway through the race I was starting to remember why I don’t do it no more. It’s hot and it’s hard. It’s hard,” Earnhardt said. “I think what I’m really reminded of when I get into these race cars is how much we ought to respect the drivers who do it every single week, because it’s so hard.
“Not just the driving but all the driving through the week, the testing, debriefs, studying, watching races and film. There’s so much to it, and it starts popping in my head and I remember why I’m glad I’m not in that grind anymore.”
Also during Saturday’s race, Earnhardt had to reacquaint himself with racing along the high groove against the wall.
“You always step over the line every once in a while while getting into the corner,” Earnhardt said. “The right side is a bit farther over to the right than I thought it was. I didn’t even think I was getting close to the wall, and then I hit it a couple of times.
"When you run these cars for a long time, you get a mental feeling. You become one with car and you kind of know where the corners are on the car and you can put it perfectly and inch off the wall. I’m certainly not as good as I used to be on that, and I hit the wall every once in a while when I thought I was nowhere near the fence. So I thought I still had a few inches.”
Earnhardt will now return to the broadcast booth for NBCSN to be an analyst for tonight’s Bojangles’ Southern 500.
Before Earnhardt left, he reflected once again on Saturday’s performance.
“It wasn’t a win,” Earnhardt said. “It wasn’t a storybook win or anything like that. It just feels good to see the smiles on everybody’s face. That’s all you can hope for is for everybody to enjoy the process.”
Then, off Junior went.
“Thank y’all,” he said while walking away.
