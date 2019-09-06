FLORENCE, S.C. – After a slow start in Friday’s first half, Wilson made up for it after that and won 26-0 against South Florence at Memorial Stadium.
It was the first shutout win by either team in this series since 2012 when South Florence won 42-0. And it was the first shutout win in this series by Wilson since October 1997 when the Tigers won 47-0.
After leading 6-0 Friday at halftime, the Tigers added 13 in the third and seven more in the fourth to pull away from a Bruins team that won 27-26 in last year’s meeting.
Wilson junior running back Chris Austin rushed for 121 yards, including a 74-yard TD run. And Tigers quarterback Zayshaun Rice passed for two scores and ran for another.
Although Rice passed for 193 yards during the first half, Tiger mistakes were just as prevalent during that time.
So much so that Wilson scored two touchdowns before its third actually counted. Also, a bad snap nixed the Tigers’ chance at a 25-yard field goal.
On the play after Wilson’s second score was called back – a 13-yard run late in the second quarter by Rice – he completed a 25-yard scoring pass to Yavin Smith for a 6-0 lead.
South Florence, however, provided the game’s first scoring threat after the Bruins’ Denzel Brown intercepted Rice on the Tigers’ opening drive.
Starting at the Bruins’ own 24, freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers directed South to the Wilson 13. Facing fourth and 3, Sellers converted with a 5-yard completion. But after an offensive pass-interference call backed South to the 29, Sellers overthrew a wide-open Malik Eaddy in the end zone’s right corner.
Then on Wilson’s second drive of the night, the Tigers drove inside the South 10, and Vraj Patel attempted a 25-yard field goal which came undone because of a bad snap.
But after Wilson lead 6-0 at halftime, a recovery by the Tigers' Markel Bryant led to a 32-yard scoring pass from Rice to Timothy Robinson Jr. Austin followed with his TD run of 74 yards, and Wilson finished its scoring in the fourth.
That’s when Rice scored from the 1 to account for the final score.
South Florence running back Hahsaun Wilson finished with 130 yards on the ground.
SF 0 0 0 0 -- 0
W 0 6 13 7 -- 26
SECOND QUARTER
W – Yavin Smith 25 pass from Zayshaun Rice (kick blocked) :41.4
THIRD QUARTER
W – Timothy Robinson Jr. 32 pass from Rice (pass failed), 8:51
W – Chris Austin 74 run (Vraj Patel kick) 1:54
FOURTH QUARTER
W – Rice 1 run (Patel kick), 11:19
