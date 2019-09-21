MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Austin Brown rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns in the Bobcats' 64-7 rout of Christian Academy on Friday.
Teammate Matt Joye, Wyatt Parnell, Cade Castles, and Jeremiah Brunson each had a rushing touchdown.
RECORDS: CA 4-0, 1-0 SCISA 1-A.
NEXT GAME: Carolina Academy will host Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
