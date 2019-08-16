JAMES ISLAND, S.C. – Trinity-Byrnes was outscored 28-0 in the second half to dropped the season opener to SCISA Class 3A state runner-up First Baptist.

This is the second time in the three years that the Titans blew a big lead to the Hurricanes, in the 2017 Class 2A state championship game were up 20-0 and lost 35-20.

Trinity-Byrnes’ Nick Jones rushed for 88 yards and scored the game first touchdown of the game.

The Titans scored on a botched field goal and was ran in by Caleb Rogers to make the score 14-0 and the defense scored on a 75 yard interception to make it 21-7 with 5:42 left in the half.

In the second half the hurricanes tied the game at 21-21 with 6:46 left in the game on a fumble in the end zone and picked up by Walker Taylor.

Sevaughn Washington scored on a 64 yard interception return to give First Baptist a 28-21 lead with 4:16 left in the game.

Donovan Lambert led the Trinity-Byrnes on the ground with 139 yards of rushing.