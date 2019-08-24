FLORENCE, S.C. – Austin Dillon was not even a year old in 1990 when Dale Earnhardt finished his run of three Bojangles’ Southern 500 victories in four years and third consecutive Darlington win overall.
But that was only part of Earnhardt’s dominance during this year’s Darlington throwback era of 1990-94. He won the Cup series championship each year during that era except for ’92.
But Dillon and Earnhardt still share quite a bond.
First of all, Dillon’s grandfather is Richard Childress, whom Earnhardt raced for during his three Southern 500 victories. Now competing for Richard Childress Racing himself, Dillon’s car carries that No. 3 that resonated with so many Earnhardt fans.
After Dillon won the 2018 Daytona 500 with the No. 3, hysteria swept through the NASCAR fan base at such a level for the first time since Dale Earnhardt Jr. captured his second Daytona 500 win in ’14.
There’s just something about that No. 3, which Earnhardt Sr. drove when he won nine Darlington races overall. Only David Pearson had more overall Darlington wins with 10 (he also finished his career with three Southern 500 victories).
“The dominance that Dale Earnhardt had during the early 90s was as an impressive feat that we’ve seen in our sport,” Darlington president Kerry Tharp said in a news release. “Very few drivers over the last 70 years have had the kind of success that he had from 1990-94. He definitely lived up to his nickname of ‘The Intimidator’ and was almost always the guy up front that everyone was chasing. It was an impressive run for the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team for sure.”
From 1990 through ’94, Earnhardt added three Darlington spring victories, including a 1990 sweep of the Lady in Black.
“He pretty well had it – I wouldn’t say mastered Darlington, because I don’t think anybody ever mastered it – but he had a pretty good grip on it,” Andy Petree told Darlington Raceway in 2011. Petree was Earnhardt’s crew chief in each of his final two Darlington wins in the spring of ’93 and ’94.
“So I think he felt like when he went to Darlington, there were fewer guys that he had to beat, and he felt like he was one of the guys, if not the guy, to beat there. So I think he really liked Darlington a lot.”
All that success is also the result of a team effort, and Danny “Chocolate” Myers talked to Darlington Raceway about that.
“It was a special time to be part of Dale Earnhardt’s team back in the early 1990’s,” Myers said in a news release. “We had a tremendous amount of success in those days and were part of something truly special. The No. 3 team was hard to beat then, and I’m just happy I was a part of it.”
All of that history makes it even more special for Dillon to have that No. 3 on his car.
“Anytime you step into it, there’s a lot of history there, for sure,” Dillon said. “I love doing it for the fans and giving them something to cheer about when I run good. It’s special to be a part of the family that we have at RCR.”
And even Dillon himself felt the energy after taking the No. 3 to victory lane in Cup racing for the first time since Earnhardt won in 2000 at Talladega – the 76th of his Cup career.
“It’s cool to be a part of that fan base, because I’m a fan myself,” Dillon said, referring to Earnhardt, who also won the Southern 500 in 1987 and ’89. “Anytime I can add to the legacy of the No. 3, it’s great.”
Dillon, who finished fourth in the 2017 Southern 500, also appears to think he has a chance to tame the Track Too Tough to Tame.
“Darlington is fun, especially with the stuff around it, the history around it," he said. "It’s a crown jewel. As far as racing it, it’s a good fun track for me. You’ve got to save your tires, and that’s something I feel I’ve been good at in my career. I’ve enjoyed it.”
This season, however, has not been something Dillon has enjoyed. He has no top-five finishes and three top 10s.
“Speed, but no finishes,” Dillon said. “It’s been a tough season, but we’ve had a lot of speed. So, I’m proud of that.”
If Dillon had not won before Darlington, a win here could vault him into the playoffs.
“That’s it, just try and win,” Dillon said. “That’s the only thing we can do to get in. We hope to get a win and get in and ... off those guys who are on the edge.”
And if that happens at Darlington, the No. 3 would be back in victory lane.
“That would be a huge part of a tough year for us,” Dillon said. “It’s been a hard year on the track. To put ourselves in (the playoffs) would completely flip our year in one race. I couldn’t really put into words how special it’d be for this year.”