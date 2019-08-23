FLORENCE, S.C. – Old habits are seemingly hard to break, and for Warren Coker, that includes hosting tournament volleyball.
The Lady Gamecock Spike-Off was an annual tradition during Coker’s 17 years at Sumter High School, and he’s looking to build something similar in his second year as the coach at West Florence High School.
That plan comes to fruition today in the form of The Battle at the Kastle – a preseason tournament that will take place at the West Florence gym with matches starting at 8:30 a.m. and lasting through the championship scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
Eight teams from the Pee Dee will be divided into two pools of four. After 12 pool-play matches of two games each, the teams will be seeded 1-8 and compete in a single-elimination tournament (best of 3 games) to determine an overall champion.
“It just kind of allows teams to get a feel for where they are,” Coker said of the inaugural event. “I kept it kind of local so that everybody can see each other around here and just get some play time before the season starts next week.”
The Lady Gamecock Spike-Off was usually held during the second week of the regular season, but this tournament will hopefully allow teams to work on things before the season begins, he said.
“I like the fact that we get to see what needs to be worked on,” Coker said. “It kind of gives you an idea of where you were, where you are now and where you need to be going into region play through these nonconference games that you have at the beginning of the year.”
It also provides a showcase for a lot of the area programs, Coker added. The three Florence schools – West, South & Wilson – are in the field along with Darlington, Dillon, Latta, Johnsonville and East Clarendon.
“I’ve had bigger tournaments at Sumter, but I wanted this one to be more locally-based in the Pee Dee area,” Coker said. “It gives these programs a chance to not only showcase their programs and the talent of these young ladies, but to prepare them for the season and the other tournaments they’re going to compete in this year.”
Trophies will be presented to the tournament champion and runner-up squads, and a tourney MVP will be voted on by the coaches. Also, 10 All-Tournament medallions and certificates will be handed out to the All-Tournament team members selected by the coaches as well.
West, Darlington, Latta and Dillon will comprise Pool A with South, Wilson, EC and Johnsonville making up Pool B. All pool play games will begin at four points with each team playing two games (rally scoring).
The two games will be to 25 points with a cap of 28 points.
Tiebreakers for determining seeds for the single-elimination tournament include head-to-head, total points given up, total points scored and finally a coin toss.
The final matches will be best two of three, and the first two games will be to 25 points. If a third game is needed, it will go to 15 points.
All games in single-elimination matches will start at zero points.