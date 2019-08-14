BURBANK, Calif. – Charter Communications and The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday a comprehensive distribution agreement to Spectrum customers that will include the ACC Network.

Spectrum TV will offer customers access to ESPN’s upcoming ACC Network when it launches on Aug. 22.

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games and more than 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming.

Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra, will feature more than 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated pay TV subscribers.