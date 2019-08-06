COLUMBIA, S.C. – Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia will once again host the South Carolina state high school football championship games, the S.C. High School League announced Tuesday.

The University of South Carolina stadium has hosted the Class 3A, 4A and 5A games since 2012 and will do so again for at least one more season. The Class A and 2A title games will remain in Columbia as well at Benedict College.

A proposal had been presented that would have changed the venue to Clemson’s Memorial Stadium – the site of the 2008 and 2011 championship games – but the executive committee voted 13-2 to keep them at the state capitol, according to multiple reports.

The executive committee also voted unanimously to keep the league at five classifications for the 2020-22 realignment, which will be determined in detail at a later date.