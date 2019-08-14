FLORENCE, S.C. --- The Florence Family YMCA will host its Eleventh annual golf Classic on Sept. 13. This Four Man Captains Choice will be held at the Traces Golf Club with a tee time at Noon. The cost is $220 per team. Lunch will be served before the tournament. Registration deadline is Sept. 10. For more information, contact Brian New or Mike Wightman at 843- 665-1234.

All proceeds benefit the Annual Campaign that keeps the YMCA available for kids and families that need us most.

For Sponsorship opportunities please call the Florence Family YMCA.