PAMPLICO, S.C. – A completely revamped Lake View defense took the field for the first time on Thursday against a Hannah-Pamplico squad sporting a number of returning players.
For one night at least, youth trumped experience.
The Wild Gators returned two interceptions for scores and took advantage of five Raiders miscues altogether. Combined with a pair of big touchdown runs from both Ja’Correus Ford and Adarrian Dawkins, the result was a 46-6 season-opening victory for LVHS.
The Wild Gators (1-0) travel to Johnsonville on Aug. 30 while the Raiders (0-1) travel to Green Sea Floyds the same day.
“It’s just because of everything…the work they put in and how they’ve worked during the offseason learning how to play,” Lake View coach Daryl King said of his defense’s performance. “We had three new starters that didn’t even play in the preseason on defense. No jamborees, experience or nothing. They started for us tonight.
“We had some busts on defense, but we had people come up and fit where they needed to fit when there were. They just understand how we play our defense.”
There weren’t too many busts after H-P’s opening drive. Kenyan Leggett broke off a pair of runs that covered 45 yards to set the Raiders up inside the LV 20.
But that was as close as they got for the rest of the half as a pair of penalty helped stall the drive.
Hannah-Pamplico didn’t cross the 50-yard line again until near the end of the second quarter – and the lone scoring drive came in the third following a muffed punt by the Wild Gators.
“As good as we’re supposed to be up front, we were not very good,” H-P coach Jamie Johnson said. “And at the running back position, too – we made too many mistakes. We had two penalties on that first drive that backed us up. Then we muffed a punt right after that and gave them some life.
“Just too many mistakes. We’re not a disciplined football team right now.”
Poor tackling was another issue, Johnson said, as Lake View rattled off three touchdown runs of 50 yards or more. Ford got things started at the end of the first quarter with a 50-yard dash. He took it to the house again in the second quarter from 55 yards away as the Wild Gators went up 14-0. Ford finished with 128 yards rushing in the half and 137 total with the two scores.
Dawkins added an 11-yard run as Lake View went up 20-0 at the break, then capped off the running surge with a 73-yard scamper to paydirt in the third quarter. He had 140 yards rushing on the night.
“What I’m most please with is our offensive line,” King said. “We were without a starter tonight, and heck all five of them except for the center are new, so extremely proud of them.”
Things got out of hand early in the fourth quarter after back-to-back-to-back turnover by the Raiders resulted in three straight scores for the Wild Gators. New H-P quarterback Jaheim Wilson was picked off on consecutive passes between the third and fourth quarters and both were returned for scores – an 80-yard one by Jiqyle Reaves and a 35-yard one by Marquise Johnson that put LVHS up 40-6.
Another high snap on an H-P punt attempt resulted in the final score – a 1-yard run by Derrick Bethea.
Davian Coaxum had the lone score for the Raiders on a 5-yard pitch from Wilson in the third quarter.
LAKE VIEW 46, HANNAH-PAMPLICO 6
LV 8 12 14 12 – 46
HP 0 0 6 0 – 6
FIRST QUARTER
LV – Ja’Correus Ford 50 run (Michael McInnis run), :24.
SECOND QUARTER
LV – Ford 55 run (Adarrian Dawkins run failed), 5:31.
LV – Dawkins 11 run (Dawkins pass failed), 3:29.
THIRD QUARTER
HP – Davian Coaxum 5 run (Jaheim Wilson run failed), 6:00.
LV – Dawkins 73 run (Marvin Gordon run failed), 4:44.
LV – Jiqyle Reaves 80 INT return (Ford run), :10.
FOURTH QUARTER
LV – Marquise Johnson 35 INT return (Dawkins pass failed), 11:01
LV – Derrick Bethea 1 run (Raejon Rogers kick failed), 5:01.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – LV: Ja’Correus Ford 9-137, 2 TDs; Adarrian Dawkins 7-140, 2 TDs; Michael McInnis 9-33; Marvin Gordon 1-3; Shaheed Dawkins 2-1; Derrick Bethea 2-4, TD. H-P: Jaheim Wilson 14-88, Kenyan Leggett 7-56; Rayonte Eaddy 5-14; Tyshaun Self 1-19; Davian Coaxum 3-1, TD; Dayon Jackson 3-(-3) ; Floyd Eaddy 1-(-6).
PASSING – LV: Dawkins 0-2-0, INT. H-P: Wilson 4-16-15.
RECEIVING – H-P: Coaxum 2-20; Self 2-(-7).