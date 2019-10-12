GREEN SEA, S.C. — Timmonsville's Tim Washington caught a 60-yard pass from Christian Taylor for the only Whirlwinds score in a 62-8 loss to Green Sea Floyds on Friday.
THS fell to 2-5 overall and will travel to Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
