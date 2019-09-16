FLORENCE, S.C. — Claire Nance defeated Ella Watford 6-0, 6-3 in No 1 singles to lead South Florence to a 6-0 win over Darlington in girls' tennis on Monday.
The Bruins didn’t drop a set in singles or doubles.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Ella Watford 6-0, 6-3 ; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Alayna Williamson 6-0, 6-2; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Hillary Garland 6-1, 6-1; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Calire McLennan 6-1, 6-0 ; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Meg O’Neal 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Anna Patterson/ Blair Crosby (SF) def. Saana Eklund/ Tristan James 7-5, 6-2.
RECORDS:SF: 6-1, 0-1 Region 6-5A.
NEXT MATCH: South will travel to Carolina Forest at 5 p.m. Today.
Wilson Hall 5
Carolina Academy 4
LAKE CITY — Wilson Hall’s Halle Stone and Lucy McIver defeated Meg McDaniel and Mary Catherine Cameron 8-4 in No. 2 doubles to clinch the match over Carolina Academy.
Elizabeth Askins defeated Lizzy Davis 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 singles for the Bobcats.
SINGLES
Emma Beasley (WH) def.Grace Weaver 7-6(7-0), 6-0; Elizabeth Askins (CA) def. Lizzy Davis 6-4, 6-0; Carly Allred (WH) def. Meg McDaniel 6-0, 6-1; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Halle Stone 6-1, 6-2; Lucy McIver (WH) def. Payton Brown 6-1, 6-1; Carlie Fort (WH) def. Ashley Matthews 6-2,6-3.
DOUBLES
Weaver/Askins (CA) def. Beasley/ Alred 8-3; Stone/ McIver (CA) def. McDaniel/ Cameron 8-4; Brown/ Avery Palmer (CA) def. Fort/ Sarah Jekel 8-2.
RECORDS: CA 2-4, 0-1 SCISA Region 2-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will host Williamsburg Academy at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Other Scores: Pee Dee Academy defeated Williamsburg Academy 8-1 in girls tennis.
VOLLEYBALL
Pee Dee Academy 3
Conway Christian 1
CONWAY — Pee Dee Academy’s Jillie Buffkin and Allie Briley each had four aces and five kills in the Golden Eagles' victory. Game scores were 18-25, 25-17, 25-22 and 25-19.
Teammate Tess Devers had 12 assists for PDA.
The Golden Eagles improved to 5-4, 1-1 SCISA 4-2A and will host Marlboro Academy at 5:30 p.m. today.
Cathedral Academy 3
The King’s Academy 0
CHARLESTON — The King’s Academy’s Anniston Turner had three aces and seven blocks, but it wasn’t enough as the Lions fell by scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-14.
Meg Sansbury had 11 digs and eight kills for the Lions.
ACES – TKA: Julian Sanbury 2, Anniston Turner 3.
KILLS – TKA: Meg Sansbury 8, Copeland Eaddy 5.
BLOCK – TKA: Turner 7.
ASSISTS – TKA: Meredith Hoover 21.
DIGS – TKA: Gracie Sansbury 8.
RECORDS: TKA 6-2.
NEXT MATCHES: TKA will travel to Robert E. Lee at 5:30 p.m. today.
