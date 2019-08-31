DILLON, S.C.— Dillon Christian’s Adam Norman rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Warriors' 27-9 win Friday against Northwood Academy.
Teammate Daniel Camp rushed for 91 yards and two scores.
Austin Hensley had 10 tackles for the Warriors' defense.
NA 0 0 0 9 —9
DCS 6 0 21 0—27
FIRST QUARTER
DCS– Adam Norman 80 run (kick failed), 3:21.
THIRD QUARTER
DCS – Phillip Campbell 17 run (Josh Brown kick), 9:31
DCS – Daniel Camp 58 run (Brown kick), 4:10
DCS – Camp 21 run (Brown kick), 1:46.
FOURTH QUARTER
NA – Safety, 5:47.
NA – Thomas Coble 8 pass from Gabe Johnson (Luke Moore kick), 3:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – DCS: Adam Norman 8-140; Daniel Camp 6-91.
RECORDS: DCS: 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Dillon Christian will travel to Robert E. Lee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
