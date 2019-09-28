GAFFNEY, S.C. - The Coker University field hockey team defeated Limestone 5-4 in a double-overtime thriller in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action on Saturday.
Limestone scored the first goal of the game three minutes in with a marker from Thando Muchemenyi assisted by Kate Remley. The Saints would hold that lead for the remainder of the quarter, holding the Cobras without a shot in the opening quarter.
Coker would out-shoot Limestone 4-2 in the second quarter and also get chances with three penalty corners, but the Cobras were unable to get on the board in the frame. Limestone would take its 1-0 lead to the half.
Coker would out-score Limestone 3-2 in the third quarter to send the game to its final quarter tied. The Cobras finally broke through with a penalty stroke goal from Ellie Mead less than four minutes in, before Limestone would regain its lead with a goal from Kelly Diplock 53 seconds later.
The Cobras would tie the game yet again at the eight-minute mark when Amelia Gajewski scored from Britt Kabo. The Saints would once again take the lead less than two minutes later when Keaghan Keracher scored unassisted. The final goal of the third quarter would come from Kabo unassisted with less than three minutes to go in the frame. The teams would head to the final 15 minutes knotted at three-all.
Limestone would score its fourth goal halfway through the quarter, before Lisa Rempt would score from Kabo less than two minutes later to yet again tie the game. From there, the contest would head to overtime.
Limestone would out-shoot Coker 4-1 in the overtime period, but the contest would require a second overtime frame to be decided.
With a minute and a half separating the teams from the end of the second overtime and a stroke-off, it was Alyssa Baronella O'Toole finding the back of the cage to seal the win for the Cobras.
Five different Cobras scored goals in the contest, while Kabo recorded both assists in the game. Coker totaled 17 shots, while winning the penalty corner battle 11-8. Mead and Gajewski each posted four shots on the day, while Baronella-O'Toole registered three. Kaleigh Cordrey and Kabo each recorded two shots, while Kelly Mason and Rempt each chipped in one shot. Kayla Hnasko (3-2) totaled nine saves in the win for Coker.
The Cobras (4-4, 3-3) travel to Newberry on Wednesday for a conference matchup. The game is slated to start at 6 p.m.
Coker volleyball falls to Lincoln Memorial 3-1
HARTSVILLE - The Coker University volleyball team dropped its South Atlantic Conference match to visiting Lincoln Memorial by a score of 3-1 on Saturday.
Coker opened the match by taking the first set 25-13. After playing to an early 3-3 tie, Coker went on an 11-3 run to take a 14-6 lead and force a Lincoln Memorial timeout. The run began with a service ace from Maddie Gardner before Taylor du Bray picked up a kill to put the Cobras ahead 5-3.
Lincoln Memorial would get one point back, before Coker rattled off three straight with a kill from Emily Everton, another ace from Gardner and then a second kill from Everton. Coker would counter a Lincoln Memorial point with another three consecutive points, coming off of kills from Olivia Cerick and Chelsey Blume. Lincoln Memorial would get back within six, before Coker went on a run of five in a row to expand the lead to 19-8. From there, Coker won six out of the last eleven points to take the opening set.
LMU would knot the match up with a 26-24 win in the second set. After playing to another 3-3 tie, Coker opened up leads of 11-7 and then 14-8 in the set. LMU would rattle off a run of its own to eventually tie the set at 15-all, before Coker would yet again take the lead with a run to go up 20-17. LMU would respond to force bonus action in the set, before finishing off the set and tying the match.
LMU would win the third set with more bonus volleyball by a score of 27-25. The Railsplitters jumped out to leads of 7-4, 11-6 and 15-9 before Coker would battle back to get back within three at 15-12. From there, LMU would extend its lead to 17-12 and then to 20-14. Coker would rattle off five straight to knot the set at 20-20. Kills from Everton and du Bray, along with an ace from Ashley Carson and two LMU errors helped to tie the set. The teams battled from there to 24-24 and then 25-25, before back-to-back kills from Yileen Ng He finished off the set.
LMU would finish off the match in the fourth set with a 25-17 victory. Coker jumped out to a 3-0 lead, before LMU stormed back for a 6-3 lead in the set. LMU kept the Cobras at a distance for the remainder of the set on its way to the victory.
Coker hit .148 on the afternoon, registering 42 total kills. Everton paced the Cobras with 12 kills on the afternoon, while du Bray finished the day with 10. The Cobras also had kills from Cerick (six), Blume (five), Sierra Harvey (four), Rami Mullen (two), Carson Fuller (two) and Carson (one). Carson paced the Cobras with 20 assists, while Mullen added 12. The Cobras also had contributions in the assist category from Camryn Tate (four), Blume (one) and Cerick (one).
Tate led the Cobras with 13 digs on the day, while Everton also posted 12 for a double-double. Coker also had digs from Carson (nine), Cerick (six), Mullen (five), Harvey (two), du Bray (two) and Fuller (two), Alexis Kopicki (one), Blume (one), Gardner (one) and Annie Mansfield (one). Blume posted three solo blocks in the match, while Harvey and du Bray also contributed solo blocks on the day. Blume also posted a career-high six block assists, while du Bray added five. Coker also got three block assists from Harvey and two each from Kopicki, Everton and Fuller.
The Cobras are back in action at the DeLoach Center on Tuesday to face UNC Pembroke in non-conference action. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
FMU women's soccer drops PBC opener to Nighthawks
DAHLONEGA, N.C. – Taylor Malasek scored a pair of goals and assisted on a third to lead 20th-ranked University of North Georgia to a 3-0 win over a determined Francis Marion University squad on Saturday in Peach Belt Conference women’s soccer action.
FMU sees its record drop to 3-2-1 and 0-1 in conference play, while the Nighthawks improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
North Georgia out-shot FMU 15-5, and led 9-2 in corner kicks. Sophomore defender Makayla Chavis was the lone Patriots with multiple shots, including one on target in the 70th minute.
FMU goalkeepers sophomore Rachael Hennenkamp and senior Micahla Kitchen combined for three saves apiece totaling six saves. Kitchen started and played the opening 45 minutes.
Francis Marion trailed only 1-0 at halftime.
Malasek scored in both halves of the game, the first goal was unassisted in the 25th minute, while her second tally came at the 55:05 mark. Malasek also gave an assist to Rosie Embley for a goal only 3:17 into the second stanza.
The Patriots will continue conference play when they host Lander University for a 7 p.m. kick-off on Wednesday. That match is Youth Night with all area youth players (and parents) being admitted free if they wear their team jerseys. It will also be aired on the Patriot Sports Network and will have live stats.
