DARLINGTON, S.C. – Count Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyle Larson among those as perplexed as anybody about Jimmie Johnson’s recent struggles.
“It’s weird to see,” Larson said. “When you’re watching somebody like that dominate, you never expect to see them in this position and being winless for as long as he’s been.”
Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion, sits 18th in points and is danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in his career with two races remaining until the cutoff. Johnson is also winless this season – a streak that dates back to 2017.
And even Larson is tired of hearing about it.
“I’m a huge Jimmie Johnson fan,” he said. “I want to see him either run well these next two races to get himself in a better points position or win honestly just to shut everybody up I guess.”
Johnson was grateful for the vote of support as the two-time Southern 500 winner prepares for what might be the most crucial Darlington race of his career.
“I appreciate him saying that and I definitely agree,” Johnson said. “People that are close to me and people on my race team, they know the truth and they know the story, and we’re working hard on it.
“… Wins will come.”
Johnson has started in the top 10 in four of the past eight races, but his highest finished was third at Daytona.
“Honestly, the last three or four weeks we’ve been really fast,” Johnson said. “It’s just getting through a race cleanly. We need to have a lot of things go right to win. I think we’re closing the gap to the frontrunners, but we’re definitely doing it.
“I feel like we’ve had many top-5s wasted in the last six to eight weeks, which is unfortunate. We’ve got to clean that up, and a lot of that falls on me.”
Even with the winless streak and the looming possibility of potentially missing the playoffs, Johnson and his crew aren’t really doing too much differently, he said.
It’s just a matter of peaking at the right time.
“In our heyday, and for all the stuff that happened for us to win seven, we tried as hard as we could from the first race to the end, and for whatever reason, toward the second-half of the year we always performed better,” Johnson said. “With the playoff system, that served us very well, and we were able to win all these championships.
“We knew where our weaknesses were and really tried to work on them.”
It’s never a simple solution, however, especially in a sport that can be as unforgiving as NASCAR.
“Yeah, I don’t take any pleasure in someone else’s pain, and I know that’s probably very painful for him,” Brad Keselowski said of Johnson’s situation. “I don’t have any solutions. I’m not close enough to what’s going on over there, but it just you, myself included, a sense of how fragile this sport is and how fleeting success can be.”
