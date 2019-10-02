FLORENCE, S.C. – Derek Howard called Region 6 “the Southeastern Conference of 4A football.”
“It’s definitely one of the toughest ones out there,” the Wilson coach said. “We’re excited about the opportunity to get going and having a good showing in the region this year.”
The Tigers (5-0) are one of three undefeated squads in Region 6-4A entering today’s games along with North Myrtle Beach (4-0) and defending state champion Myrtle Beach (4-0).
That slate includes Hartsville, Marlboro County and Wilson’s first region opponent – Darlington. The Falcons come into today’s 7:30 p.m. contest at Memorial Stadium 0-5, but Howard knows it’s only a matter of time before DHS coach Raymond Jennings turns things around.
After all, he’s seen it firsthand.
“He gave me my first opportunity to be an offensive coordinator on the 4A level,” Howard said of his position with Ridge View High School under Jennings that began in 2012. “I know what type of head coach he is. He’s outstanding when it comes to being organized and well-prepared and knowing the game. I appreciate the things he’s given me.
“I know it’s a building process over there; it will just be a matter of time.”
It’s also a numbers game for the Falcons, who started off last week’s contest against South Florence with 26 players and finished with 24.
“There are not many kids on our team that aren’t playing both ways and multiple positions and on special teams,” Jennings said. “We want to limit our plays on defense and be efficient on offense. It becomes a safety issue.
“But that being said, we’re just continuing to try to do what we do and that’s improve and get better every week.”
Darlington had a better start offensively last week, Jennings said, but turnovers were an issue as several scores came with the Falcons’ offense on the field.
Limiting mistakes will be especially important today against a Wilson offense averaging 33.8 points per game behind a balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Zayshaun Rice. Rice has thrown for 1,004 yards and 11 scores and the Tigers have also rushed for 934 yards as a team with 10 TDs.
“They've got all the pieces to the puzzle,” Jennings said. “They’re very athletic, very versatile and they’ve got weapons everywhere. They want to keep people off-balance and they’ve done a good job of that. Our philosophy is always to try to limit what the other team does and keep them in front of us.”
The Tigers will look to slow down Javorius Williams and the Falcon run game first and foremost, but DHS did have some success through the air last week as Jaiheel Ailes caught a 30-yard TD pass from Daniel Perkins.
“This will be year three of trying to stop (Williams),” Howard said. “I know he’s the type of back that coach Jennings likes and he likes to run that style of hard-nosed football, and that’s what we’ll have to try to stop on Friday.”
