FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian School volleyball coach Denise Carter was disappointed in her team’s energy level during the Eagles’ match Tuesday.
“I was disappointed in how we played,” she said. “Trinity-Byrnes played well – they put the ball in play. We just didn’t have the energy level that we normally do. We were off on our serving and just all-around.”
But even a seemingly off night or two hasn’t been able to slow down the Eagles yet as they kept their perfect record intact with a 3-0 sweep of the Titans by scores of 25-10, 25-20 and 25-16.
FCS improved to 11-0 overall and 4-0 in SCISA Region II-3A and will travel Thursday to Wilson Hall. Trinity-Byrnes fell to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in region play and will travel Thursday to Laurence Manning.
“We’re playing the net – we’ve got the blocks, we’ve got our hitters and we’re serving well,” Carter said. “All three are really key aspects of the game, and they’re playing well right now.
“But it’s all about teamwork. They really love each other, and they feed off of each other.”
Kylie Stewart led the charge for the Eagles on Tuesday with 13 kills, 14 digs and three aces. Kaitlyn Fore had five kills and four aces while Emily Eason finished with seven kills.
Corley Keefe dished out 23 assists and had an ace of her own for FCS while Mary Margaret Sterling had five aces and 19 digs. Stephanie Dersch added seven digs, Hilton Broach had four aces and Katelyn Munn finished with two aces.
“We lost key seniors (from last year), and I’m really proud of the ones that have stepped up and played and filled those spots,” Carter said.
For Trinity-Byrnes coach Leslie Gonzalez, there were plenty of positives as the Titans seemingly started to find their way the deeper the match went.
“The last set, I feel like was our best,” she said. “I don’t think they were used to the serves – and the hitting. Those were the two things that got us that we’re going to work on, but they did a lot better at the end.”
The Titans were down 22-12 in the second set before pushing it all the way to 25-20, and they trailed just 18-16 in the last set before FCS pulled away at the end.
“I think communication is the biggest thing going forward,” Gonzalez said. “But my girls hustled and played well at the end against a very good team.”
Cameron Morris had 11 kills and two aces for Trinity-Byrnes while Teal Howle added two aces as well. Nakaila Ellis and Hannah Blake each had three kills while Blake also finished with eight assists.
