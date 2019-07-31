WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Florence RedWolves lost 8-4 Wednesday night at Wilmington.

With the score tied at 3 going into the bottom of the fourth, the Sharks added three more runs and never looked back.

But it was Florence which took a 1-0 run in the first inning on Kenny Piper’s home run.

Then after falling behind 3-1, a two-run homer to center by Darius Nobles tied it.

The RedWolves, however, were not done with home runs, yet. A blast by Mitch Barrow narrowed the deficit to 6-4. But, that was as close as Florence could get.

And that drops Florence’s second-half record to 11-11, and its overall mark to 21-27.