5A

1. Dutch Fork (12)

2. Gaffney

T-3. Byrnes/Fort Dorchester

5. Dorman

6. Hanna

7. Sumter

8. River Bluff

9. West Florence

10. Berkeley

Receiving votes: Carolina Forest

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (12)

2. Daniel

3. North Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Wilson

6. Hartsville

7. Greer

8. AC Flora

9. Ridge View

10. Eastside

Receiving votes: North Augusta, Walhalla, Greenville, Wren, Belton Honea Path, Travelers Rest

Class 3A

1. Dillon (8)

2. Chapman (3)

3. Camden

4. Chester

5. May River

6. Wade Hampton (H)

7. Gilbert

8. Cheraw

9. Strom Thurmond

10. Aynor

Receiving votes: Marion, Woodruff, Indian Land, Union County, Fairfield Central, Newberry

2A

1. Abbeville (12)

2. Barnwell

3. Timberland

4. Southside Christian

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Saluda

7. Oceanside Collegiate

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Whale Branch

10. Andrew Jackson

Others receiving votes- Pageland Central, Woodland, East Clarendon

1A

1. Green Sea Floyds (10)

2. Wagener-Salley (1)

3. Lamar (1)

4. Lake View

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. C.E. Murray

7. Denmark-Olar

8. Baptist Hill

9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. Branchville

Other receiving votes- Great Falls, Williston-Elko, St. John’s, Calhoun Falls Charter, McBee, Dixie, Hemingway

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.

