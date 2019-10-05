BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Jamiek McCoy scored the Bulldogs' only touchdown on a reception, but the Bulldogs lost 28-7 Friday to North Myrtle Beach.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 Region 6-4A and will travel to Hartsville.
