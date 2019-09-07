LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Jiaquell Jones rushed for 123 yards, two touchdowns and blocked a punt for another score in the Silver Foxes' 48-0 win against Darlington on Friday night.
Rashad Johnson rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown along with two two-point conversions.
Javarious Williams rushed for 110 yards for Darlington.
D 0 0 0 0— 0
L 16 16 0 16— 48
FIRST QUARTER
L – Rashard Johnson 13 run (Cam Galloway run), 8:04.
L – Jiaquell James punt blocked return (Dajour Green run), 3:49.
SECOND QUARTER
L – James 50 run (Johnson run), 9:48.
L – James 39 run (Johnson run), 2:30.
FOURTH QUARTER
L – Galloway 18 run (Quay Toney run), 9:04.
L – Toney 44 run (Abson run), 3:34.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – L: Jiaquell James 4-123; Rashard Johnson 11-93. D: Javarious Williams 32-110.
RECORDS: D: 0-3. L: 2-1.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to North Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Darlington will host Crestwood at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
