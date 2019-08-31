DARLINGTON, S.C. – It’s no secret that Bojangles’ famous chicken and biscuits is a Southern delicacy, but at Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend, the fried chicken and sweet tea takes on a life of its own in a culture that has embraced its deliciousness.
Bojangles’ bright yellow flags fly high in the infield, the walls around the racetrack as well as the pylon in in the infield feature its iconic brand. Fans often have a few yellow boxes of fried chicken at their campsite, and nearly every whereyou look, someone is probably carrying a cup full of seasoned fries.
“It’s more than just them wanting to sponsor the race and get their name out there,” Team Penske spotter Josh Williams said. “They actually want people to have their Bojangles’ and their chicken, which we all love and get it at home.”
That’s because Bojangles’ does more at Darlington Raceway than just serve as the entitlement sponsor for the prestigious Southern 500. Bojangles’ engages its fans by serving food to fans and the NASCAR industry during the race weekend.
Cliff Cermak, Bojangles’ Brand Manager said, “Our food brings so much joy to folks all across the Southeast, and when you sponsor this major NASCAR event, a crown jewel event like the Bojangles’ Southern 500, you want to bring some food to the people. We’ve done a lot of fun things.”
On Friday, Bojangles’ hosted the Darlington County School District’s top K-8 readers in its Turn 3 suite. Boxes of food were served, and the kids got a surprise visit from Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, Bubba Wallace.
Prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 on Saturday, Bojangles’ delivered boxes of food to the spotters way atop the frontstretch. Spotters spend much of the day looking down at the speedway and communicating with their team, so they don’t always have time to eat.
“Every one of us loves Bojangles’ obviously, so it’s really cool that they sponsor the race here, and they take time to bring us all some up here,” said Williams. “It’s a lot of long days for us spotters on the roof, especially the ones that do Cup and Xfinity, so it’s really awesome for Bojangles’ to supply us with some food every now and then. We’ll all enjoy it. I’m really appreciative.
Throughout the race weekend at Darlington Raceway, Bojangles’ representatives also delivered food to media partners and visited campsites to give away their iconic seasoning. Multiple Bojangles’ locations around the track where fans can purchase the southern delicacy.
The 70th running of the Bojangles’ Southern 500 will broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and the Motor Racing Network (MRN) at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 1.
