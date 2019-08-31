BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Cheraw’s Jalen Coit caught a 43-yard pass from Tyson Hall with 10.7 seconds left in the half that proved to be the difference in a 14-10 victory over Marlboro County on Friday.
Darius Grant had a 24-yard pass to Anari Brown that gave the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead just prior to the Braves' score.
C 7 7 0 0— 14
MC 3 7 0 0 — 10
FIRST QUARTER
C – Andre James 39 from Tyson Hall (Bradford Dyson kick), 10:34.
MC – Zach Rogers 32 FG, 8:00.
SECOND QUARTER
MC – Anari Brown 24 pass from Darius Grant (Rogers kick), 1:09
C – Jalen Coit 43 pass from Hall (Dyson kick), 10.7.
RECORDS: C 2-0. MC 1-1.
NEXT GAME: Cheraw will host Chesterfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
