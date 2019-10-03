FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee won four region event crowns in Thursday’s meets for 6-5A and 6-4A at Francis Marion University.
West Florence sisters Sarah and Emily Howard each won 6-5A crowns. Sarah Howard won the 6-5A title in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 41.55 seconds. And Emily Howard won the 6-5A 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.02. The Howard sisters were also part of the Knights' 200 free relay team (1:46.91) that included Mariah Docherty and Isabelle Guerriero.
And in the 6-4A 500 freestyle, Wilson's Elle Kasitz won with a time of 5:41.55. Kasitz is an eighth-grader.
“I was excited when I found out I won,” Kasitz said. “I’ve been swimming since the summer of second grade. I like everything about the sport. It just makes me feel happy.”
Kasitz even liked her strategy for such a long event.
“I feel like I kept a good pace and started faster than I normally do,” said Kasitz, who was also second in the 100 butterfly. “And in my finish, I felt like I finished strong because I sprinted with everything that I had left.”
The West Florence girls were second as a team in 6-5A, and Wilson’s boys were runners-up in 6-4A.
RESULTS
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay 5A Schools
1, Carolina Forest-SC 'A' (McWhorter, Peyton 17, Satterfield, Anna C 16, Habib, Ella R 14, Boudreau, Arika L 13), 1:59.14. 2, West Florence-SC 'A' (Howard, Emily E 15, Wightman, Aven B 15, Howard, Sarah V 13, Guerriero, Isabelle K 15), 2:01.61. 3, St James-SC 'A' (Stampfle, Chloe 15, Boudreau, Abby 15, Mcdonough, Hannah 14, Spears, Hayley 15), 2:08.71. 4, Socastee-SC 'A' (McWhorter, Kylie A 14, Ingersoll, Jennifer L 16, Ludeman, Alison G 13, Madiot, Gwenael C 13), 2:17.68. 5, St James-SC 'B' (Pannell, Maddi 17, Sheppard, Camilla 14, Pifer, Gracie 13, Boudreau, Allyssa 13), x2:23.96. 6, Conway-SC 'A' (Jackson, Sophie 12, Logue, Emma E 13, Fulk, Addison 13, Miller, Rachel H 14), 2:25.62. 7, West Florence-SC 'B' (Bailey, Sarah Beth E 13, Whitehead, Madeline M 13, Shealy, Sullivan S 15, Kho, Keana E 17), x2:26.48. 8, Conway-SC 'B' (Courtney, Sarah A 16, Fulmer, Grace G 13, Courtney, Jordan 12, Blue, Peyton 16), x2:46.65. 9, South Florence-SC 'A' (Legette, Kayla D 13, Teja, Sam D 12, Gray, Kiran A 15, McCaskill, Tori V 17), 3:03.62.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay 4A Schools
1, North Myrtle Beach-SC 'A' (Caceres, Olivia L 18, Downey, Jenna E 16, Caceres, Deanna R 16, Hardman, Sydney A 16), 1:58.31. 2, Myrtle Beach-SC 'A' (Collins, Bailey 15, Cox, Kennedy C 16, Miller, Catherine 18, Sedeska, Sophie 16), 2:08.48. 3, North Myrtle Beach-SC 'B' (Unger, Faith M 15, Young, Haley A 17, Hall, Maddy V 14, Fields, Avery E 15), x2:24.56. 4, North Myrtle Beach-SC 'C' (Williams, Karolina P 15, Hall, Bella P 12, Zink, Bionca J 14, Stephenson, Savannah J 12), x2:38.07. 5, Hartsville-SC 'A' (Ashbraugh, Mia 13, Jepson, Alexis 13, Andrews, Courtney E 14, Zheng, Venus 13), 2:41.40. 6, Wilson-SC 'A' (Watts, Mary E 18, Ouyang, Isabella W 17, Canfield, Catherine C 12, Lund, Lillian E 12), 2:45.42.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay 5A Schools
1, Carolina Forest-SC 'A' (Neculai, Andrew 13, Clinton, Harrison A 16, Adi, Rafael 17, Zevgolis, David E 17), 1:48.58. 2, St James-SC 'A' (Guthinger, Joe 14, Graves, Ford 16, Whalen, Lex 17, Young, Tom 18), 1:53.77. 3, Socastee-SC 'A' (Harrelson, Lucas G 15, Reynolds, Jacob R 15, Widner, Peyton C 14, Stroud, Lucas L 16), 2:00.91. 4, Conway-SC 'A' (Baxter, Gabe M 13, Miller, Ryan L 16, Baxter, Eli J 14, Smithwick, Tucker P 16), 2:13.42. 5, St James-SC 'B' (Morris, Brady 12, Coppola, Vinnie 13, Boudreau, Ryan 12, Hudak, Tristan 16), x2:20.86. 6, Conway-SC 'B' (Ingersoll, Matthew T 14, Allen, Braylen D 15, Norment, Maceo 12, Casey, Hayden 15), x2:32.19.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay 4A Schools
1, North Myrtle Beach-SC 'A' (Caceres, Lance A 14, Stephenson, JP P 18, D'Agostino, Nick A 15, Plotnikov, Shawn J 16), 1:52.48. 2, Myrtle Beach-SC 'A' (Campbell, Connor 16, Cooke, Jeffery 15, Wilmot, Kai 12, Drew, Richie 16), 2:00.40. 3, Wilson-SC 'A' (Felix, David A 16, Sheppard, Gavin M 16, Holly, Khufu M 14, Durant, Jalen C 16), 2:03.57. 4, Wilson-SC 'B' (Walker, Will A 15, Schirippa, Albert H 13, Walker, Harrison H 15, Chapman, Haig H 16), x2:32.76.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle 5A Schools
1, Ludeman, Alison G, SOC-SC, 2:11.96. 2, Boudreau, Abby, SJA-SC, 2:16.91. 3, Boudreau, Arika L, CAF-SC, 2:20.18. 4, Fields, Faith A, WEF-SC, 2:24.51. 5, Boudreau, Allyssa, SJA-SC, 2:26.35. 6, McWhorter, Kylie A, SOC-SC, 2:29.49. 7, Damonte, Alexandra M, CAF-SC, 2:35.89. 8, Logue, Emma E, CON-SC, 2:36.24. 9, Griggs, MaKayla R, CAF-SC, 2:37.40. 10, Wightman, Aven B, WEF-SC, 2:47.02. 11, Jones, Lily K, SOF-SC, 2:48.21. 12, Bulin, Kailey H, CAF-SC, x2:48.78. 13, Cullen, Petra L, SOC-SC, 2:49.91. 14, Krupa, Melina N, WEF-SC, 2:54.13. 15, Payne, Ashlyn F, SOC-SC, x3:00.48. 16, Gray, Kiran A, SOF-SC, 3:07.95.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle 4A Schools
1, Miller, Catherine, MYR-SC, 2:19.81. 2, Schmaltz, Haley A, NMB-SC, 2:35.30. 3, Hall, Maddy V, NMB-SC, 2:38.79. 4, Andrews, Erin G, NMB-SC, 2:39.99. 5, Haughn, Grace A, WLS-SC, 2:46.69. 6, Blanchard, Sabrina, MYR-SC, 2:53.85. 7, Lund, Lillian E, WLS-SC, 3:04.24.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle 5A Schools
1, Neculai, Andrew, CAF-SC, 2:01.36. 2, Boudreau, Ryan, SJA-SC, 2:09.55. 3, Smithwick, Tucker P, CON-SC, 2:26.94. 4, Blake, Cameron J, SOC-SC, 2:31.68. 5, Easley, Ryan R, SOF-SC, 2:33.44. 6, Kowalczyk, Nicholas, CAF-SC, 2:36.34. 7, Shelton, Christian T, CAF-SC, 2:50.42. 8, Person, Fisher A, WEF-SC, 3:01.97. --, Sumter, John B, CAF-SC, NS.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle 4A Schools
1, Wilmot, Kai, MYR-SC, 2:12.62. 2, Johnson, Preston F, NMB-SC, 2:22.36. 3, Schirippa, Albert H, WLS-SC, 2:47.05. 4, Guo, Denny, MYR-SC, 2:47.23. 5, Jett, Avery M, WLS-SC, 2:49.90. 6, Walker, Will A, WLS-SC, 2:50.97.
Girls 200 Yard IM 5A Schools
1, Mcdonough, Hannah, SJA-SC, 2:20.04. 2, Howard, Emily E, WEF-SC, 2:23.00. 3, Habib, Ella R, CAF-SC, 2:24.22. 4, Bailey, Sarah Beth E, WEF-SC, 2:47.60. 5, Habib, Kailey M, CAF-SC, 2:49.01. 6, Pifer, Gracie, SJA-SC, 2:52.92. 7, Miller, Rachel H, CON-SC, 2:56.62. 8, Boggs, Laney D, CAF-SC, 3:01.62. 9, Fulk, Addison, CON-SC, 3:02.14. 10, Whitehead, Madeline M, WEF-SC, 3:25.66. 11, Teja, Sam D, SOF-SC, 4:03.67.
Girls 200 Yard IM 4A Schools
1, Unger, Faith M, NMB-SC, 2:39.21. 2, Shannon, Amber F, WLS-SC, 2:56.39. 3, Young, Lydia, MYR-SC, 2:57.04. 4, Canfield, Catherine C, WLS-SC, 3:28.82. --, Downey, Jenna E, NMB-SC, NS.
Boys 200 Yard IM 5A Schools
1, Guthinger, Joe, SJA-SC, 2:11.50. 2, Kuznetsov, Alexander, CAF-SC, 2:33.88. 3, Baxter, Eli J, CON-SC, 2:43.36. 4, Reye-Flores, Jose, CAF-SC, 2:47.78. 5, Bresnan, Tommy M, WEF-SC, 3:05.50.
Boys 200 Yard IM 4A Schools
1, Morgan, Ian P, MYR-SC, 2:08.58. 2, Caceres, Lance A, NMB-SC, 2:21.11. 3, Brown, Xavier D, WLS-SC, 3:09.28. 4, Chapman, Haig H, WLS-SC, 3:17.47.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle 5A Schools
1, McWhorter, Peyton, CAF-SC, 25.56. 2, Guerriero, Isabelle K, WEF-SC, 26.25. 3, Satterfield, Anna C, CAF-SC, 27.38. 4, Docherty, Mariah F, WEF-SC, 27.89. 5, Stampfle, Chloe, SJA-SC, 28.60. 6, Spears, Hayley, SJA-SC, 29.10. 7, Freiler, Meghan, CAF-SC, 29.11. 8, Jackson, Sophie, CON-SC, 31.44. 9, Cullen, Petra L, SOC-SC, 31.95. 10, Kho, Keana E, WEF-SC, 32.10. 11, Madiot, Gwenael C, SOC-SC, 32.63. 12, Shelley, Hannah, SJA-SC, 33.12. 13, Bulin, Kailey H, CAF-SC, x33.75. 14, Trammel, Samantha J, SOF-SC, 33.95. 15, Friede, Carmina, SJA-SC, x34.12. 16, Taylor, Lila, SJA-SC, x34.53. 17, Courtney, Sarah A, CON-SC, 34.82. 18, Scarborough, Chloe R, SOC-SC, 34.93. 19, Fulmer, Grace G, CON-SC, 35.34. 20, Payne, Morgan, SJA-SC, x35.48. 21, Blue, Peyton, CON-SC, x35.99. 22, Phillips, Chloe, CAF-SC, x36.20. 23, Payne, Ashlyn F, SOC-SC, x36.45. 24, March, Shaniya L, WEF-SC, x37.03. 25, Hatchell, Lizzie J, SOC-SC, x37.04. 26, Zeeryp, Makenna N, SOC-SC, x37.38. 27, Legette, Kayla D, SOF-SC, 37.50. 28, Smith, Sophia C, CON-SC, x37.70. 29, McCaskill, Tori V, SOF-SC, 38.95. 30, Besecker, Kyla P, SOC-SC, x40.01. 31, Ivey, Addison C, WEF-SC, x40.06. 32, Ivey, Peyton A, WEF-SC, x41.34. 33, Blue, Kelsie, CON-SC, x43.30. 34, Powalie, Ashley G, SOC-SC, x45.27. --, Courtney, Jordan, CON-SC, DQ. --, Logue, Emma E, CON-SC, NS. --, McNabb, Madisyn T, SOC-SC, NS. --, Sanders, Peyton, SJA-SC, NS.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle 4A Schools
1, Hardman, Sydney A, NMB-SC, 25.29. 2, Caceres, Marcy L, NMB-SC, 27.70. 3, Andrews, Courtney E, HTV-SC, 28.61. 4, Collins, Bailey, MYR-SC, 28.97. 5, Cox, Kennedy C, MYR-SC, 29.27. 6, Sedeska, Sophie, MYR-SC, 29.87. 7, Ouyang, Isabella W, WLS-SC, 30.07. 8, Fields, Avery E, NMB-SC, 30.12. 9, Young, Haley A, NMB-SC, x30.53. 10, Zink, Bionca J, NMB-SC, x31.15. 11, Maxfield, Kylie, MYR-SC, x31.94. 12, Jepson, Alexis, HTV-SC, 34.66. 13, Williams, Karolina P, NMB-SC, x35.90. 14, Stephenson, Savannah J, NMB-SC, x36.60. 15, Watts, Mary E, WLS-SC, 38.48. 16, McKay, Ansley G, WLS-SC, 39.90. 17, Zheng, Vivien, HTV-SC, 41.87. 18, Zheng, Venus, HTV-SC, x43.98. --, Ashbraugh, Mia, HTV-SC, DQ.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle 5A Schools
1, Zevgolis, David E, CAF-SC, 23.07. 2, Hornet, Denis, SOF-SC, 23.56. 3, Young, Tom, SJA-SC, 23.92. 4, Key, Matt W, SOC-SC, 25.55. 5, Graves, Ford, SJA-SC, 26.42. 6, Miller, Ryan L, CON-SC, 26.64. 7, Duque, Josh, CAF-SC, 28.08. 8, Stroud, Lucas L, SOC-SC, 28.28. 9, Reynolds, Jacob R, SOC-SC, 28.70. 10, Chudzinski, Magnus, SOC-SC, x29.73. 11, Casey, Hayden, CON-SC, 29.83. 12, Renshaw, Evan, SJA-SC, 30.09. 13, Person, Fisher A, WEF-SC, 30.15. 14, Devers, Walker, SJA-SC, x30.22. 15, Hudak, Tristan, SJA-SC, x30.25. 16, Baxter, Gabe M, CON-SC, 31.14. 17, Morris, Brady, SJA-SC, x31.37. 18, Coppola, Vinnie, SJA-SC, x33.73. 19, Gwyer, Noah J, WEF-SC, 34.06. 20, May, Ryan, CAF-SC, 34.22. 21, Cedilote, Jacob M, SOF-SC, 35.43. 22, Randle, Jonas, CON-SC, x39.19. 23, Nicholas, Yanni R, SOC-SC, x44.83. --, Norment, Maceo, CON-SC, DQ.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle 4A Schools
1, Eldred, Ryan, MYR-SC, 22.70. 2, Drew, Richie, MYR-SC, 24.26. 3, Felix, David A, WLS-SC, 24.52. 4, Campbell, Connor, MYR-SC, 24.70. 5, Plotnikov, Shawn J, NMB-SC, 25.42. 6, Williams, Alex K, NMB-SC, 25.62. 7, Stephenson, JP P, NMB-SC, 26.52. 8, Cooke, Jeffery, MYR-SC, x26.69. 9, Durant, Jalen C, WLS-SC, 29.17. 10, Nasriddinov, Firdavs, MYR-SC, x29.30. 11, Cribb, Durham, MYR-SC, x29.79. 12, Jett, Avery M, WLS-SC, 29.83. 13, Slatton, Lucas, HTV-SC, 31.26. 14, Faile, Andrew, HTV-SC, 33.45. 15, Chapman, Haig H, WLS-SC, x36.00.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly 5A Schools
1, McWhorter, Peyton, CAF-SC, 1:00.98. 2, Mcdonough, Hannah, SJA-SC, 1:03.68. 3, Griggs, MaKayla R, CAF-SC, 1:23.14. 4, Fields, Faith A, WEF-SC, 1:25.26. 5, Jones, Lily K, SOF-SC, 1:25.86. 6, Boggs, Laney D, CAF-SC, 1:26.76. 7, Shealy, Sullivan S, WEF-SC, 1:31.24. 8, Rooze, Marie A, WEF-SC, 1:52.88. --, Freiler, Morgan, CAF-SC, DQ.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly 4A Schools
1, Caceres, Deanna R, NMB-SC, 1:00.90. 2, Kasitz, Elle E, WLS-SC, 1:05.45. 3, Miller, Catherine, MYR-SC, 1:12.66. 4, Canfield, Catherine C, WLS-SC, 1:39.68.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly 5A Schools
1, Clinton, Harrison A, CAF-SC, 52.58. 2, Berry, Jordan M, WEF-SC, 56.79. 3, Adi, Rafael, CAF-SC, 56.91. 4, Whalen, Lex, SJA-SC, 58.02. 5, Widner, Peyton C, SOC-SC, 1:00.90. 6, Desnoyes, Tyce, CAF-SC, 1:16.83. 7, Easley, Ryan R, SOF-SC, 1:35.10. --, Bresnan, Tommy M, WEF-SC, NS.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly 4A Schools
1, Paraschos, Yianni, MYR-SC, 1:00.09. 2, D'Agostino, Nick A, NMB-SC, 1:02.10. 3, Holly, Khufu M, WLS-SC, 1:03.26. 4, Johnson, Preston F, NMB-SC, 1:12.26.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle 5A Schools
1, Ludeman, Alison G, SOC-SC, 1:00.09. 2, Boudreau, Arika L, CAF-SC, 1:01.86. 3, Boudreau, Abby, SJA-SC, 1:02.79. 4, Docherty, Mariah F, WEF-SC, 1:03.04. 5, Spears, Hayley, SJA-SC, 1:04.76. 6, McWhorter, Kylie A, SOC-SC, 1:09.14. 7, Griggs, Brianna L, CAF-SC, 1:10.11. 8, Pifer, Gracie, SJA-SC, 1:10.17. 9, Sheppard, Camilla, SJA-SC, x1:10.84. 10, Hortis, Lilly M, CAF-SC, 1:12.72. 11, Rawlinson, Eleanor L, SOF-SC, 1:14.02. 12, Scarborough, Chloe R, SOC-SC, 1:16.08. 13, Maestas, Kailyn, CAF-SC, x1:19.81. 14, Krupa, Melina N, WEF-SC, 1:19.84. 15, Courtney, Jordan, CON-SC, 1:21.78. 16, Hatchell, Lizzie J, SOC-SC, x1:22.64. 17, Zeeryp, Makenna N, SOC-SC, x1:23.96. 18, March, Shaniya L, WEF-SC, 1:26.47. 19, Blue, Peyton, CON-SC, 1:27.03. 20, McCaskill, Tori V, SOF-SC, 1:28.62. 21, Legette, Kayla D, SOF-SC, 1:29.17. 22, Rooze, Marie A, WEF-SC, x1:29.21. 23, Besecker, Kyla P, SOC-SC, x1:30.89. 24, Ivey, Addison C, WEF-SC, x1:32.89. 25, Ivey, Peyton A, WEF-SC, x1:35.20. 26, Blue, Kelsie, CON-SC, 1:37.26. 27, Powalie, Ashley G, SOC-SC, x1:40.82. --, Sanders, Peyton, SJA-SC, NS.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle 4A Schools
1, Hardman, Sydney A, NMB-SC, 56.04. 2, Caceres, Marcy L, NMB-SC, 1:00.38. 3, Caceres, Olivia L, NMB-SC, 1:03.26. 4, Schmaltz, Haley A, NMB-SC, x1:07.68. 5, Fields, Avery E, NMB-SC, x1:07.74. 6, Guo, Selina, MYR-SC, 1:08.13. 7, Sedeska, Sophie, MYR-SC, 1:08.78. 8, Young, Haley A, NMB-SC, x1:11.03. 9, Hall, Maddy V, NMB-SC, x1:11.26. 10, Zink, Bionca J, NMB-SC, x1:11.95. 11, Andrews, Erin G, NMB-SC, x1:12.50. 12, Moore, Annabelle R, WLS-SC, 1:17.77. 13, Hall, Bella P, NMB-SC, x1:18.27. 14, Lund, Lillian E, WLS-SC, 1:20.33. 15, Stephenson, Savannah J, NMB-SC, x1:22.39. 16, Sedeska, Anna, MYR-SC, 1:29.89. 17, Zheng, Venus, HTV-SC, 1:37.32. 18, McKay, Ansley G, WLS-SC, 1:39.18.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle 5A Schools
1, Zevgolis, David E, CAF-SC, 51.43. 2, Hornet, Denis, SOF-SC, 51.81. 3, Whalen, Lex, SJA-SC, 53.09. 4, Vitharana, Saman, CAF-SC, 53.75. 5, Adi, Rafael, CAF-SC, 55.86. 6, Key, Matt W, SOC-SC, 55.87. 7, Kuznetsov, Alexander, CAF-SC, x58.36. 8, Graves, Ford, SJA-SC, 58.45. 9, Smithwick, Tucker P, CON-SC, 1:05.70. 10, Blake, Cameron J, SOC-SC, 1:05.91. 11, Baxter, Eli J, CON-SC, 1:07.59. 12, Hudak, Tristan, SJA-SC, 1:07.63. 13, Chudzinski, Magnus, SOC-SC, 1:11.19. 14, Renshaw, Evan, SJA-SC, x1:11.60. 15, Casey, Hayden, CON-SC, 1:14.57. 16, Ingersoll, Matthew T, CON-SC, x1:15.72. 17, Gwyer, Noah J, WEF-SC, 1:20.02. 18, Allen, Braylen D, CON-SC, x1:22.02. 19, Randle, Jonas, CON-SC, x1:32.87. 20, Nicholas, Yanni R, SOC-SC, x1:52.76.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle 4A Schools
1, Eldred, Ryan, MYR-SC, 50.58. 2, Plotnikov, Shawn J, NMB-SC, 55.47. 3, Felix, David A, WLS-SC, 57.19. 4, Williams, Alex K, NMB-SC, 57.37. 5, Drew, Richie, MYR-SC, 1:00.75. 6, Sheppard, Gavin M, WLS-SC, 1:01.41. 7, Felix, Simon A, WLS-SC, 1:04.97. 8, Cribb, Durham, MYR-SC, 1:06.37. 9, Nasriddinov, Firdavs, MYR-SC, x1:08.64. 10, Durant, Jalen C, WLS-SC, x1:09.24. 11, Slatton, Lucas, HTV-SC, 1:13.10. 12, Faile, Andrew, HTV-SC, 1:14.05. 13, Parachos, Stergios, MYR-SC, x1:17.55. --, Divis, Aidan J, NMB-SC, NS.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle 5A Schools
1, Howard, Sarah V, WEF-SC, 5:41.55. 2, Boudreau, Allyssa, SJA-SC, 6:28.06. 3, Habib, Kailey M, CAF-SC, 6:43.52. 4, Damonte, Alexandra M, CAF-SC, 6:56.92. 5, Frank, Emma Claire C, WEF-SC, 7:00.81. 6, Shealy, Sullivan S, WEF-SC, 7:07.37. 7, Reed, Carly Jane J, SOF-SC, 8:06.04.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle 4A Schools
1, Kasitz, Elle E, WLS-SC, 6:17.12. 2, Shannon, Amber F, WLS-SC, 6:51.28. 3, Young, Lydia, MYR-SC, 6:56.00.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle 5A Schools
1, Boudreau, Ryan, SJA-SC, 5:54.29. 2, Reye-Flores, Jose, CAF-SC, 6:32.94. 3, Calcutt, Aiden L, SOF-SC, 6:46.99. 4, Desnoyes, Tyce, CAF-SC, 6:47.22. 5, Kowalczyk, Nicholas, CAF-SC, 7:06.21.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle 4A Schools
1, Morgan, Ian P, MYR-SC, 4:54.61. 2, Holly, Khufu M, WLS-SC, 5:36.27. 3, Wilmot, Kai, MYR-SC, 6:02.88. 4, Walker, Harrison H, WLS-SC, 6:58.22.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay 5A Schools
1, West Florence-SC 'A' (Howard, Sarah V 13, Howard, Emily E 15, Docherty, Mariah F 15, Guerriero, Isabelle K 15), 1:46.91. 2, Carolina Forest-SC 'A' (McWhorter, Peyton 17, Satterfield, Anna C 16, Habib, Ella R 14, Boudreau, Arika L 13), 1:47.35. 3, Socastee-SC 'A' (Ludeman, Alison G 13, Madiot, Gwenael C 13, Ingersoll, Jennifer L 16, McWhorter, Kylie A 14), 2:01.75. 4, West Florence-SC 'B' (Fields, Faith A 16, Frank, Emma Claire C 16, Bailey, Sarah Beth E 13, Shealy, Sullivan S 15), x2:01.81. 5, St James-SC 'A' (Pannell, Maddi 17, Pifer, Gracie 13, Boudreau, Allyssa 13, Sheppard, Camilla 14), 2:08.64. 6, Conway-SC 'A' (Courtney, Sarah A 16, Fulk, Addison 13, Miller, Rachel H 14, Jackson, Sophie 12), 2:09.70. 7, Carolina Forest-SC 'B' (Damonte, Alexandra M 15, Boggs, Laney D 16, Hortis, Lilly M 17, Bulin, Kailey H 15), x2:13.22. 8, Socastee-SC 'B' (Cullen, Petra L 13, Scarborough, Chloe R 14, Payne, Ashlyn F 16, Dungee, Allison R 13), x2:16.36. 9, West Florence-SC 'C' (Kho, Keana E 17, Wightman, Aven B 15, Krupa, Melina N 14, Whitehead, Madeline M 13), x2:16.47. 10, South Florence-SC 'A' (Trammel, Samantha J 16, Jones, Lily K 12, Rawlinson, Eleanor L 12, Reed, Carly Jane J 14), 2:17.12. 11, St James-SC 'B' (Taylor, Lila 14, Friede, Carmina 16, Payne, Morgan 13, Shelley, Hannah 17), x2:17.16. 12, West Florence-SC 'D' (Rooze, Marie A 13, March, Shaniya L 16, Ivey, Peyton A 12, Ivey, Addison C 12), x2:35.32. 13, South Florence-SC 'B' (Gray, Kiran A 15, McCaskill, Tori V 17, Legette, Kayla D 13, Teja, Sam D 12), x2:38.36. 14, Socastee-SC 'C' (Zeeryp, Makenna N 14, Hatchell, Lizzie J 14, Besecker, Kyla P 12, Powalie, Ashley G 16), x2:41.12. --, Conway-SC 'B' (Blue, Peyton 16, Fulmer, Grace G 13, Smith, Sophia C 14, Courtney, Jordan 12), DQ.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay 4A Schools
1, North Myrtle Beach-SC 'A' (Caceres, Deanna R 16, Caceres, Marcy L 18, Caceres, Olivia L 18, Hardman, Sydney A 16), 1:45.97. 2, Myrtle Beach-SC 'A' (Sedeska, Sophie 16, Miller, Catherine 18, Collins, Bailey 15, Cox, Kennedy C 16), 1:57.79. 3, Wilson-SC 'A' (Kasitz, Elle E 13, Ouyang, Isabella W 17, Shannon, Amber F 16, Moore, Annabelle R 15), 2:02.02. 4, North Myrtle Beach-SC 'C' (Hall, Maddy V 14, Williams, Karolina P 15, Stephenson, Savannah J 12, Andrews, Erin G 16), x2:15.90. 5, Myrtle Beach-SC 'B' (Blanchard, Sabrina 17, Sedeska, Anna 12, Maxfield, Kylie 16, Guo, Selina 16), x2:19.13. 6, Hartsville-SC 'A' (Jepson, Alexis 13, Zheng, Vivien 13, Ashbraugh, Mia 13, Andrews, Courtney E 14), 2:22.93. 7, Wilson-SC 'B' (Lund, Lillian E 12, Canfield, Catherine C 12, Haughn, Grace A 13, Watts, Mary E 18), x2:32.88. --, North Myrtle Beach-SC 'B' (Zink, Bionca J 14, Schmaltz, Haley A 16, Young, Haley A 17, Fields, Avery E 15), DQ.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay 5A Schools
1, Carolina Forest-SC 'A' (Clinton, Harrison A 16, Vitharana, Saman 15, Adi, Rafael 17, Zevgolis, David E 17), 1:35.68. 2, Socastee-SC 'A' (Harrelson, Lucas G 15, Stroud, Lucas L 16, Widner, Peyton C 14, Key, Matt W 17), 1:48.02. 3, Conway-SC 'A' (Baxter, Eli J 14, Smithwick, Tucker P 16, Casey, Hayden 15, Miller, Ryan L 16), 1:55.30. 4, Carolina Forest-SC 'B' (Duque, Josh 17, Kuznetsov, Alexander 13, Desnoyes, Tyce 13, Reye-Flores, Jose 14), x1:58.09. 5, St James-SC 'A' (Hudak, Tristan 16, Morris, Brady 12, Renshaw, Evan 17, Boudreau, Ryan 12), 2:01.12. 6, South Florence-SC 'A' (Hornet, Denis 17, Calcutt, Aiden L 13, Cedilote, Jacob M 13, Easley, Ryan R 13), 2:03.23. 7, Conway-SC 'B' (Ingersoll, Matthew T 14, Allen, Braylen D 15, Norment, Maceo 12, Baxter, Gabe M 13), x2:12.71. 8, Socastee-SC 'B' (Reynolds, Jacob R 15, Blake, Cameron J 15, Chudzinski, Magnus 14, Nicholas, Yanni R 11), x2:19.89. --, Carolina Forest-SC 'C' (Kowalczyk, Nicholas 13, Shelton, Christian T 17, May, Ryan 15), NS. --, West Florence-SC 'A' (Berry, Jordan M 16, Person, Fisher A 14, Gwyer, Noah J 15), NS.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay 4A Schools
1, Myrtle Beach-SC 'A' (Drew, Richie 16, Paraschos, Yianni 17, Eldred, Ryan 16, Morgan, Ian P 17), 1:36.04. 2, North Myrtle Beach-SC 'A' (Plotnikov, Shawn J 16, D'Agostino, Nick A 15, Stephenson, JP P 18, Williams, Alex K 16), 1:41.75. 3, Wilson-SC 'A' (Felix, David A 16, Holly, Khufu M 14, Sheppard, Gavin M 16, Durant, Jalen C 16), 1:46.18. 4, Wilson-SC 'B' (Felix, Simon A 13, Walker, Harrison H 15, Brown, Xavier D 16, Jett, Avery M 14), x2:07.81. 5, Myrtle Beach-SC 'B' (Parachos, Stergios 13, Guo, Denny 14, Cribb, Durham 15, Nasriddinov, Firdavs 15), x2:09.46.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke 5A Schools
1, Howard, Emily E, WEF-SC, 1:05.02. 2, Habib, Ella R, CAF-SC, 1:06.15. 3, Stampfle, Chloe, SJA-SC, 1:07.53. 4, Freiler, Meghan, CAF-SC, 1:15.98. 5, Griggs, Brianna L, CAF-SC, 1:16.54. 6, Bailey, Sarah Beth E, WEF-SC, 1:16.61. 7, Ingersoll, Jennifer L, SOC-SC, 1:21.49. 8, Fulk, Addison, CON-SC, 1:23.23. 9, Rawlinson, Eleanor L, SOF-SC, 1:26.66. 10, Frank, Emma Claire C, WEF-SC, 1:26.67. 11, Trammel, Samantha J, SOF-SC, 1:26.80. 12, Phillips, Chloe, CAF-SC, x1:33.49. 13, Gray, Kiran A, SOF-SC, 1:34.64. --, Maestas, Kailyn, CAF-SC, DQ.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke 4A Schools
1, Caceres, Deanna R, NMB-SC, 59.30. 2, Collins, Bailey, MYR-SC, 1:09.89. 3, Caceres, Olivia L, NMB-SC, 1:10.36. 4, Unger, Faith M, NMB-SC, 1:11.90. 5, Guo, Selina, MYR-SC, 1:20.24. 6, Maxfield, Kylie, MYR-SC, 1:24.24. 7, Williams, Karolina P, NMB-SC, x1:28.01. 8, Haughn, Grace A, WLS-SC, 1:32.78. 9, Blanchard, Sabrina, MYR-SC, x1:42.68. 10, Watts, Mary E, WLS-SC, 1:43.30. --, Ashbraugh, Mia, HTV-SC, NS.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke 5A Schools
1, Guthinger, Joe, SJA-SC, 1:00.14. 2, Young, Tom, SJA-SC, 1:00.86. 3, Neculai, Andrew, CAF-SC, 1:03.83. 4, Harrelson, Lucas G, SOC-SC, 1:04.71. 5, Morris, Brady, SJA-SC, 1:21.13. 6, Baxter, Gabe M, CON-SC, 1:22.53. 7, Calcutt, Aiden L, SOF-SC, 1:25.15. 8, Allen, Braylen D, CON-SC, 1:26.70. 9, Ingersoll, Matthew T, CON-SC, 1:27.66. 10, Norment, Maceo, CON-SC, x1:32.77. 11, Shelton, Christian T, CAF-SC, 1:33.17. --, Sumter, John B, CAF-SC, SCR.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke 4A Schools
1, Campbell, Connor, MYR-SC, 59.56. 2, Caceres, Lance A, NMB-SC, 1:01.81. 3, D'Agostino, Nick A, NMB-SC, 1:06.65. 4, Guo, Denny, MYR-SC, 1:29.85. 5, Felix, Simon A, WLS-SC, 1:30.19. 6, Walker, Harrison H, WLS-SC, 1:32.31. 7, Walker, Will A, WLS-SC, 1:34.29. --, Divis, Aidan J, NMB-SC, NS.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke 5A Schools
1, Satterfield, Anna C, CAF-SC, 1:16.74. 2, Howard, Sarah V, WEF-SC, 1:17.64. 3, Wightman, Aven B, WEF-SC, 1:23.25. 4, Sheppard, Camilla, SJA-SC, 1:25.33. 5, Dungee, Allison R, SOC-SC, 1:30.66. 6, Miller, Rachel H, CON-SC, 1:32.47. 7, Friede, Carmina, SJA-SC, 1:32.96. 8, Fulmer, Grace G, CON-SC, 1:33.85. 9, Kho, Keana E, WEF-SC, 1:35.68. 10, Hortis, Lilly M, CAF-SC, 1:36.48. 11, Courtney, Sarah A, CON-SC, 1:38.01. 12, Jackson, Sophie, CON-SC, x1:38.31. 13, Whitehead, Madeline M, WEF-SC, x1:40.29. 14, Reed, Carly Jane J, SOF-SC, 1:46.05. 15, Shelley, Hannah, SJA-SC, 1:46.78. 16, Smith, Sophia C, CON-SC, x1:47.79. 17, Teja, Sam D, SOF-SC, 1:55.27. 18, Freiler, Morgan, CAF-SC, 2:04.40. --, Payne, Morgan, SJA-SC, DQ.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke 4A Schools
1, Cox, Kennedy C, MYR-SC, 1:19.60. 2, Andrews, Courtney E, HTV-SC, 1:23.92. 3, Ouyang, Isabella W, WLS-SC, 1:27.03. 4, Hall, Bella P, NMB-SC, 1:38.77. 5, Jepson, Alexis, HTV-SC, 1:41.52. 6, Moore, Annabelle R, WLS-SC, 1:43.86. 7, Sedeska, Anna, MYR-SC, 1:49.12. --, Downey, Jenna E, NMB-SC, NS.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke 5A Schools
1, Clinton, Harrison A, CAF-SC, 1:03.01. 2, Berry, Jordan M, WEF-SC, 1:04.93. 3, Vitharana, Saman, CAF-SC, 1:12.04. 4, Miller, Ryan L, CON-SC, 1:15.02. 5, Reynolds, Jacob R, SOC-SC, 1:22.27. 6, Duque, Josh, CAF-SC, 1:22.99. 7, May, Ryan, CAF-SC, x1:37.78. 8, Coppola, Vinnie, SJA-SC, 1:38.69. --, Cedilote, Jacob M, SOF-SC, DQ.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke 4A Schools
1, Paraschos, Yianni, MYR-SC, 1:07.03. 2, Stephenson, JP P, NMB-SC, 1:13.46. 3, Sheppard, Gavin M, WLS-SC, 1:15.57. 4, Cooke, Jeffery, MYR-SC, 1:24.05. 5, Schirippa, Albert H, WLS-SC, 1:30.21. 6, Brown, Xavier D, WLS-SC, 1:30.73. 7, Parachos, Stergios, MYR-SC, 1:35.65.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay 5A Schools
1, St James-SC 'A' (Stampfle, Chloe 15, Boudreau, Abby 15, Spears, Hayley 15, Mcdonough, Hannah 14), 4:10.11. 2, West Florence-SC 'A' (Docherty, Mariah F 15, Fields, Faith A 16, Frank, Emma Claire C 16, Guerriero, Isabelle K 15), 4:16.61. 3, Carolina Forest-SC 'A' (Griggs, MaKayla R 16, Griggs, Brianna L 15, Habib, Kailey M 17, Freiler, Meghan 16), 4:33.73. 4, Socastee-SC 'A' (Cullen, Petra L 13, Dungee, Allison R 13, Ingersoll, Jennifer L 16, Madiot, Gwenael C 13), 4:54.75. 5, South Florence-SC 'A' (Rawlinson, Eleanor L 12, Jones, Lily K 12, Trammel, Samantha J 16, Reed, Carly Jane J 14), 5:15.86.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay 4A Schools
1, North Myrtle Beach-SC 'A' (Unger, Faith M 15, Hall, Bella P 12, Schmaltz, Haley A 16, Caceres, Marcy L 18), 4:30.68. 2, Wilson-SC 'A' (Kasitz, Elle E 13, Moore, Annabelle R 15, Shannon, Amber F 16, Haughn, Grace A 13), 4:48.58. 3, Myrtle Beach-SC 'A' (Sedeska, Anna 12, Young, Lydia 18, Maxfield, Kylie 16, Guo, Selina 16), 5:08.39.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay 5A Schools
1, St James-SC 'A' (Young, Tom 18, Graves, Ford 16, Guthinger, Joe 14, Whalen, Lex 17), 3:38.31. 2, Carolina Forest-SC 'A' (Kuznetsov, Alexander 13, Duque, Josh 17, Vitharana, Saman 15, Neculai, Andrew 13), 3:53.83. 3, Socastee-SC 'A' (Widner, Peyton C 14, Stroud, Lucas L 16, Harrelson, Lucas G 15, Key, Matt W 17), 3:55.21. 4, South Florence-SC 'A' (Hornet, Denis 17, Calcutt, Aiden L 13, Easley, Ryan R 13, Cedilote, Jacob M 13), 4:35.66. --, West Florence-SC 'A' (Berry, Jordan M 16, Bresnan, Tommy M 14, Gwyer, Noah J 15, Person, Fisher A 14), NS.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay 4A Schools
1, Myrtle Beach-SC 'A' (Campbell, Connor 16, Paraschos, Yianni 17, Morgan, Ian P 17, Eldred, Ryan 16), 3:48.10. 2, Wilson-SC 'A' (Felix, Simon A 13, Chapman, Haig H 16, Brown, Xavier D 16, Jett, Avery M 14), 5:02.69. --, Myrtle Beach-SC 'B' (Cribb, Durham 15, Wilmot, Kai 12, Nasriddinov, Firdavs 15, Cooke, Jeffery 15), SCR.
Women - Team Rankings - Through Event 22
1, North Myrtle Beach, 154. 2, Carolina Forest, 143. 3, West Florence, 129. 4, Myrtle Beach, 117. 5, St James, 108. 6, Wilson, 101. 7, Socastee, 62. 8, Hartsville, 39. 9, South Florence, 26. 10, Conway, 25.
Men - Team Rankings - Through Event 22
1, Carolina Forest, 163. 2, Myrtle Beach, 162. 3, Wilson, 120. 4, St James, 112. 5, North Myrtle Beach, 99. 6, Socastee, 65. 7, Conway, 47. 8, South Florence, 46. 9, West Florence, 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.