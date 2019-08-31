SUMTER, S.C. — Lake City’s Avery Harrison rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 28-8 victory over Lakewood on Friday.
Teammate Hilshon Bailey passed for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
The Panthers improved to 1-1 and will host Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – LC: Avery Harrison 11-113.
PASSING – LC: Hilshon Bailey 8-15-138.
RECEIVING – LC: Shamontae Burgess 3-87.
