FLORENCE, S.C. – Things get amped up a good bit once region play begins, West Florence Jody Jenerette said, but it’s also an opportunity for a team to hit the reset button.
“We’ve lost two in a row and we need something good to happen,” Jenerette said. “…I don’t think we’re broken, but there are a few things we need to fix, obviously.”
The Knights (3-2) look to turn the page tonight as they open Region 6-5A play at Conway (0-4) at 7:30 p.m. West started the year 3-0 before back-to-back losses to Camden and Wilson, respectively, the last two weeks.
“We didn’t rush the ball like we normally do,” Jenerette said of the 36-20 loss to Wilson. “Terry (McKithen) only had 66 yards I think and that’s not going to get it done against anybody. We’ve got to be better up front and defensively we’ve got to tighten everything up. It seems like we’ve been giving up a bunch of big plays and a bunch of long drives lately.
“Hopefully, we’ll get a few guys back who were out and that should help us tremendously.”
The Knights allowed 35 points combined in their first three games and 67 combined in their last two. Several WFHS players were nursing injuries last week, including linebacker/quarterback George Floyd, but Jenerette hopes to have most of them back for tonight’s contest.
“I think we’ve had our entire football team on the field together for two plays this season,” he said. “Maybe we can get everybody back on the field and that will help us out against Conway.”
The Tigers have struggled offensively and haven’t scored more than nine points in any contest. Quarterback Carlton Terry leads the way with 416 yards passing and three scores. Xavier Kinlaw has been his favorite target with 16 catches for 259 yards and two scores.
“Conway’s gotten better on offense the last few weeks,” Jenerette said. “You watch them on film and they’ve gotten a little bit better in the passing game. They’ve always got good running backs and they’re always going to be physical, but we’ve got to slow them down in the passing game as well.”
Leonard Marston leads the WFHS secondary with three picks while Semaj Johnson has a team-high three sacks. Charles Barnes also leads the team with 43 tackles.
Defensively, the Tigers are allowing an average of 29 points per game, but they were giving up 25 per contest prior to last week’s 41-9 loss to Myrtle Beach.
“They’re always good on defense,” Jenerette said. “I don’t know what we can really do to push their defensive line – they’re huge and they’re very active and they’re very good. We might have to come up with some perimeter stuff and maybe throw the ball a little bit to help us out.”
West is averaging 32.2 points a game on offense. Hale Emerson has thrown for 296 yards and two scores while McKithen has run for 731 yards and seven TDs. Floyd also has five rushing scores and Dylan Snyder has caught 11 passes for 158 yards and a TD.
