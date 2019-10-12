LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City's Hilshon Bailey passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and another score in a 34-20 win over Cheraw on Friday.
Teammate Shamontae Harrison had 130 yards receiving and two touchdowns while Avery Harrison added 130 yards on the ground with a touchdown.
Jalen Coit, Tyson Hall and Reggie Davis had touchdowns for Cheraw.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – LC: Avery Harrison 17-134; Bailey 9-78.
PASSING – LC: Hilshon Bailey 10-14-288.
RECEIVING – LC: Shamontae Burgess 4-130.
RECORDS: LC: 4-2, 2-0 Region 6-3A. C: 4-3, 0-2 Region 6-3A.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will travel to Marion at 7:30 p.m. Cheraw will travel to Loris at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
