SCISA 3A
1. Hammond (6)
2. Laurence Manning
3. First Baptist
4. Heathwood Hall
T5. Ben Lippen
T5. Cardinal Newman
Also receiving votes: Porter-Gaud, Augusta Christian
SCISA 2A
1. Trinity-Byrnes (6)
2. Florence Christian
3. Robert E. Lee
4. Hilton Head Christian
5. Orangeburg Prep
Also receiving votes: Greenwood Christian, Northwood Academy
SCISA 1A
1. Thomas Heyward (4)
2. Carolina Academy (2)
3. Pee Dee Academy
4. Bethesda Academy
5. Colleton Prep
Also receiving votes: None
SCISA 8-man
1. Andrew Jackson Academy (5)
2. Clarendon Hall
3. Richard Winn Academy
4. St. John’s Christian
5. Wardlaw Academy
Also receiving votes: None
SCISA voters: Lou Bezjak, The State; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Justin Jarrett, LowcoSports.com; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.