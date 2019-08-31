Lamar generic sports logo

LAMAR, S.C. —Leon Clark's 2-yard run gave Central a 21-20 lead with 4:30 left in the game. Then Cam Galloway for Lamar threw two interception that was returned for scores.

At game's end, Lamar was on the losing end of a 33-20 score.

Ronnie Abson's 3-yard run gave Lamar the lead at 20-14 with 7:30 left in the game.

C 7 7 0 19  —33

L 0 0 6 14 —   20

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – L: Cam Galloway 10-67; Rashard Johnson 11-46.

PASSING – L: Galloway 2-7-24-1-2.

RECORDS:  L 1-1.

NEXT GAME: Lamar will host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday

