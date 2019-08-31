LAMAR, S.C. —Leon Clark's 2-yard run gave Central a 21-20 lead with 4:30 left in the game. Then Cam Galloway for Lamar threw two interception that was returned for scores.
At game's end, Lamar was on the losing end of a 33-20 score.
Ronnie Abson's 3-yard run gave Lamar the lead at 20-14 with 7:30 left in the game.
C 7 7 0 19 —33
L 0 0 6 14 — 20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – L: Cam Galloway 10-67; Rashard Johnson 11-46.
PASSING – L: Galloway 2-7-24-1-2.
RECORDS: L 1-1.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday
