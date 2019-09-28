SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Robert E. Lee’s Keaton Price rushed for four touchdowns.
Teammate Jet Smith passed for two scores and ran for two more.
REL 27 12 14 0— 53
OPA 0 19 0 0 — 19
FIRST QUARTER
REL – Keaton Price 2 run (kick good), 9:52.
REL – Jet Smith 2 run (kick failed), 4:04.
REL – Smith 61 run (kick good), 1:27.
REL – Drew Nix 66 pass from Smith (kick good), :00.
SECOND QUARTER
OPS– Jared Neal 33 pass from Riley Staton (kick failed), 6:01
REL – Price 42 run (kick good), 5:01
OPA– Collin Imhoff 67 pass from Stanton (kick good), 4:00
REL – Watson 33 pass from Smith (kick failed), 1:48.
OPA – Colin Calvert 32 pass from Colin Imhoff (kick failed), :00
THIRD QUARTER
REL – Price 8 run (kick good), 9:11.
REL – Price 8 run (kick good), 6:32.
RECORDS: REL 6-0, 2-0 SCISA Region 1-2A.
NEXT GAME: Robert E. Lee will travel to Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
