FLORENCE, S.C. -- After posting four consecutive shutouts to open the season, the Francis Marion University men’s soccer team has broken into the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 poll for the first time in five seasons, taking the No.12 position. It is also the program’s highest ranking since 2001.
Next up for the Patriots is a non-conference road test against Eckerd on Saturday at 7 p.m. in St. Petersburg, Fla. No Patriot squad has ever recorded five consecutive shutouts. The program's best start was 8-0-0 in 1998. Two other Peach Belt Conference schools appear in this week’s poll: Young Harris College at No.2 and Lander University at No.16.
The last time the Patriots were nationally ranked was at No.22 in the Sept. 30, 2014, poll during a campaign when FMU posted a 12-4-2 mark.
Prior to that national ranking, FMU was ranked 21st in the Nov. 11, 2008 poll. That 2008 FMU squad captured both the PBC regular season and tournament titles and finished with a 14-5-3 overall record.
FMU also appeared in the national poll for four weeks during the 2003 season, and for a stretch of 22 out of 23 weeks between the 1999 and 2001 seasons. The Patriots occupied the No.6 spot in the 2001 pre-season Top 25 poll.
MEN'S GOLF
FMU T-12th
at River Run
DAVIDSON, NC – Francis Marion’s John Burghardt, Grainger Howle and Grant Sellers shot scores of 76 in Tuesday’s final round of the River Run Collegiate, hosted by Davidson. The Patriots finished tied for 12th at 906..
Patriots teammate Jacob Morris shot a final-round 80 and placed 39th overall. Burghardt and Howle tied for 44th at 228. Sellers tied for 50th position at 229, while freshman Mitchell Vance (75-81-80=236) tied for 70th.
The Patriots will return to action Oct. 6-7 at The Intercollegiate at the Grove Tournament hosted by Middle Tennessee State University in College Grove, Tenn.
Hansen leads Patriots to sweep of Hawks
FLORENCE, SC – Sophomore Alyssa Hansen’s 14 kills helped lead the Francis Marion University volleyball team to a three-set victory over Chowan University in non-conference play on Tuesday evening (Sept. 24) in the Smith University Center.
The Patriots, now 7-6, claimed the win by scores of 25-22, 25-14, and 26-24. FMU returns to action on Friday (Sept. 27) at 6:30 when the Patriots host Claflin University.
Hansen hit a .300 percentage on the match, while also digging up 11 balls. Sophomore Lily Walton hit .250 with eight kills and she recorded five blocks and three service aces. Sophomore setter Finn Millians dished out 31 assists, while senior libero Natalie Vaughn posted a team-high 13 digs. Sophomore Adison Minor added six kills and 10 digs.
Chowan (2-4) was led by freshman Anixa Rosa-Martinez with seven kills and seven digs.
The first set featured nine ties and five lead changes. The second set only had four ties and three lead changes, while the final set was highlighted by 11 ties and seven lead changes.
In the third set, FMU held a 21-17 advantage, but the Hawks rallied with a 7-1 spurt to go on top 24-22. However, Francis Marion used a kill by junior Courtney Abdur-Rahim and a Hawks’ attack error to knot the score at 24-24. A solo block by Walton put FMU up 25-24 and block assists by Walton and Abdur-Rahim on a Chowan attack clinched the match for the Patriots.
FMU held Chowan to a negative hitting percentage (-.047) for the entire match.
