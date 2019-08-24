COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robert E. Lee Academy's Jet Smith scored all four touchdowns during a 26-20 victory over Heathwood Hall on Friday.
Matthew Johnson caught a two-point conversion to give the Cavaliers a 14-13 lead in the second quarter.
