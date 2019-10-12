Chesterfield Rams helmet

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield's James McBride had a rushing touchdown and Jalen Thompson had a receiving touchdown in the Rams' 24-19 loss to North Central on Friday.

Brody Tarleton had two field goals for the Golden Rams.

Chesterfield dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-3 Region 4-2A and will travel to Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

