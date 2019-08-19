FLORENCE, S.C. – Zayshaun Rice will not rest on his laurels, no matter how lofty they are.

After throwing for 1,889 yards and rushing for 678 and totaling 26 touchdowns last season, the Wilson High School quarterback knows how close he came to eclipsing 2,000 through the air.

The consummate student with a 4.1 weighted GPA, Rice buried his head in not only the Tigers' playbook but also whatever game film he could find – of himself and quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner.

Rice does all of this so he can be the most complete quarterback he can.

And the more complete he is behind center, the better leader he can become.

The first process of that was self-improvement as a player.

“I definitely improved on my footwork,” Rice said. “That’s the key improvement this summer. We focused on that a lot and really got better with it. I need to stay in the pocket and make those key throws even when I’m going to get hit. I want to make those key plays that lead us to victory.”

But, of course, as Rice’s stats from last year imply, he can still make the big run when necessary.

“He’s got the ability throw the ball effectively,” Tigers coach Derek Howard said. “He makes smart decisions. He can throw the football, and he can run. He’s 5-10 and 190 and one of the strongest kids in the weight room.”

Then, Rice worked upon growing in other ways.

“I had to help teach all the guys the plays and get their routes to the right depth and get the timing right with everybody, because everybody is different,” Rice said.

That sounds like something a coach would do. But then again, a quarterback is often referred to as a coach on the field.

“Sometimes, Coach Howard would say I know the playbook better than him,” Rice said. “It’s like being a coach when I know everybody else’s jobs and still know mine at the end of the day.”

And that 4.1 GPA proves Rice has the capability to lead like Howard wants him to.

“Studying is just really looking through things and focusing on them and just remembering it, because that’s not that hard,” Rice said. “I know I can do it if I put my mind to it. If I put my mind to it, I can do it.”

And while studying Murray, another quarterback whose height is less than 6 feet, Rice also learns from him.

“With the way he plays, it doesn’t really matter about his height,” Rice said. “I’m not a tall quarterback, either. But we can both try to use our speed and make the most of what we’ve got.”

Now, it is indeed time for Rice to go out and make the most of what he’s got. He’ll have at least 10 games to do it.

“Just stay in the pocket, because that’s what our offense is about," Rice said. "But when I have to get out of the pocket, I want to make something happen. We have several wide receivers who can get open and catch the ball. So, I believe when I get time, I can make a play.”

And that’s what makes Rice the most confident. He knows others can, too.

“I always tell my teammates we are going to have a big year, because we have the playmakers at receivers and playmakers are running back,” Rice said. “And, I want to get them the ball and do whatever it takes to help us win.”