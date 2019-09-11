FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University volleyball team will host the annual FMU Invitational Tournament this Friday and Saturday in the Smith University Center.
The six-team event will feature play on Friday between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. and on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Admission is free.
On Friday, Francis Marion (3-1) will play Converse College (0-4) at 1 p.m. and Eckerd College (3-1) at 5 p.m. The Patriots will play the University of Mount Olive (0-0) at 9 a.m. to start the tournament Saturday and will play their final game at 5 p.m. against the University of West Alabama (0-5). All four of the FMU matches will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
The other squad in the tournament is fellow Peach Belt Conference member UNC Pembroke (4-2).
