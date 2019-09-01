Driver Introductions

Driver Martin Truex, Jr., waives to the crowd during introductions on Sunday, before the 70th Annual Bojangles' Southern 500 NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway.

 JOHN RUSSELL

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The 70th annual Bojangles' Southern 500 is starting soon, track officials said at 9 p.m. As track drying continued, officials said the invocation and National Anthem will start at 9:30 p.m. The Southern 500 will shortly follow.

"We’re going racin’ tonight(at Darlington)," Darlington president Kerry Tharp tweeted. "Command to start engines should be shortly after 9:45 p.m. Great job by track and NASCAR to get track race ready. Thank you fans!"

According to Darlington Raceway's Dennis Worden, the plan is to race the entire 500 miles of this race no matter how late it gets.

