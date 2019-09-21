WF 2019 HELMET

CAMDEN — West Florence’s Terry McKithen, George Floyd and Nyke Johnson each had rushing touchdowns, but they weren't enough as the Knights lost their first game of the season in a 31-29 loss Friday to Camden.

Willis Lane's 30-yard TD run with three minutes left give Camden a 31-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

WF 7 0 6 16— 29

C 0 3 7 21 — 31

FIRST QUARTER

WF – George Floyd 2 run (kick good), 3:00.

SECOND QUARTER

C – Thomas Burkott 29 FG, 9:00.

THIRD QUARTER

WF – Nyke Johnson 3 run (kick failed), 8:00

C – Jaffari Peterson 1 run (Burkott kick), 2:00

FOURTH QUARTER

C – Mikah Davis reception (Burkott kick), 8:00.

C –  John Copley 46 fumble return (Burkott kick), 6:00.

WF – Chris Brigman 65 pass from  Wyatt Emerson (Brigman pass from Emerson), 5:00

C –  Willis Lane 30 run (Burkott kick), 3:00.

 WF – Terry McKithen 8 run (Pass good), 1:31.

