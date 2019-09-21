CAMDEN — West Florence’s Terry McKithen, George Floyd and Nyke Johnson each had rushing touchdowns, but they weren't enough as the Knights lost their first game of the season in a 31-29 loss Friday to Camden.
Willis Lane's 30-yard TD run with three minutes left give Camden a 31-21 lead in the fourth quarter.
WF 7 0 6 16— 29
C 0 3 7 21 — 31
FIRST QUARTER
WF – George Floyd 2 run (kick good), 3:00.
SECOND QUARTER
C – Thomas Burkott 29 FG, 9:00.
THIRD QUARTER
WF – Nyke Johnson 3 run (kick failed), 8:00
C – Jaffari Peterson 1 run (Burkott kick), 2:00
FOURTH QUARTER
C – Mikah Davis reception (Burkott kick), 8:00.
C – John Copley 46 fumble return (Burkott kick), 6:00.
WF – Chris Brigman 65 pass from Wyatt Emerson (Brigman pass from Emerson), 5:00
C – Willis Lane 30 run (Burkott kick), 3:00.
WF – Terry McKithen 8 run (Pass good), 1:31.
