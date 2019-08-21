HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville High School announced the hiring of two new coaches Wednesday during a news conference.
Frankie Humphrey is the new track-and-field coach, and Amber Harvey will take over the softball program.
Humphrey most recently served as the girls’ track and field coach at Wilson High School. Prior to that, he was Wilson’s coach for boys’ and girls’ cross country and an assistant for girls’ track and field. Humphrey, who will also teach at Hartsville, holds two Bachelors of Art degrees (history, German) from Francis Marion University. He also holds a Master of Education in Instructional Accommodations.
Hartsville principal Corey Lewis praised the experience Humphrey brings to the school’s student-athletes.
“We are excited to add (Humphrey) to our coaching staff,” Lewis said. “He has positive experiences working with student-athletes who participate in cross country and track and field. He also comes to us highly recommended as a teacher. So, we also look forward to the impact he is going to have on our students in the classroom.”
Harvey’s experience includes serving as the Red Foxes’ varsity softball assistant coach last season when the team won the Class 4A state championship under then-coach Tommy Garrison. She is a graduate of Hartsville, where she played softball before going on to play collegiately at North Greenville. There, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. She also is currently the Dixie Youth Baseball president for Hartsville.
Lewis said he expects Harvey’s success and familiarity with the program to continue as she takes over the program.
“We look forward to having (Harvey) serve as head coach of our softball team,” Lewis said. “We have had the chance to watch her grow as a player and now as a coach. She will serve as a positive role model for our players on and off the field, and we are confident that she is capable of ensuring our program will remain among the best in the state.”