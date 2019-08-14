SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The statewide S.C. preseason poll for the upcoming prep football season was released on Wednesday and nine teams from the Pee Dee were represented across the five classifications.

Class A yielded the most with four as defending upper state champion Lamar took the top spot. Lake View came in fourth, Hemingway sixth and McBee tied for ninth place.

In 2A, Carvers Bay came in at No. 7 with Hannah-Pamplico cracking the top 10 in the No. 10 spot.

Defending lower state champion Dillon earned the No. 2 spot in Class 3A, garnering some first-place votes along with Chapman and defending state champion Chester.

Hartsville earned the No. 3 spot in Class 4A while Wilson High School came in at No. 10.

There were no Pee Dee teams ranked in 5A, but West Florence did receive some votes.