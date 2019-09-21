FLORENCE – I’m just as big a high school football fan as anyone. And I’m an even bigger fan of rivalry matchups such as Friday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup at Memorial Stadium between Wilson and West Florence.
Can Wilson clinch its second City Championship in three years, or can West Florence win and put itself in position to win a second straight city crown later this season against South Florence?
We’ll find that out in time. But that’s not what this column is about.
It’s about all the other area prep sports that have made for compelling competition this season among the three Florence One Schools (Wilson, South Florence, West Florence).
Take volleyball, for instance. Both matches between Wilson and South Florence went five sets (they split), and the one match between Wilson and West Florence also went five (West won). Once you get to that fifth set, anything can happen.
And what about girls’ tennis? Although West and Wilson had enjoyed area success in recent years, South Florence’s team has made some considerable strides since the season’s start with a win against Myrtle Beach in August that was the Bruins’ first team victory in quite some time. Then, South got to 5-0 with a 4-2 win against Wilson that involved two three-set tie-breaker wins. Although the Bruins have since lost to Conway, Carolina Forest and West Florence, what this young team has done is certainly a foundation to build upon.
And in the first girls’ golf match of the year between South Florence and West Florence at Traces Golf Club on Sept. 9, the Knights' Alla McGillivray earned medalist honors with a nine-hole 45. South Florence's Anna Grice Smith was only four strokes back.
Although West Florence’s girls appear to once again have a grip on F1S dominance, Wilson’s boys turned in a strong performance at a meet last week.
And when it comes to cross-country, each team has its share of talented runners. For instance, West Florence’s Pearson Mixon won a boys' meet at Darlington last week.
Just take a look around. I encourage you Mondays through Thursdays to take advantage of this nice weather and watch as many different sports involving these high schools as you can.
