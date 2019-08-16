FLORENCE, S.C. – The King’s Academy and Florence Christian School were nearly done with warm-ups and the pregame festivities were about to begin Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, that was as far as the Florence Jamboree got.

What was thought to be a brief lightning delay turned into an evening-long weather pattern that forced the cancellation of the jamboree without a single scrimmage taking place.

Friday was supposed to be the final tune-up to the 2019 season, which begins in earnest Thursday with three contests in the Pee Dee Area.

Week Zero kicks into high gear on Aug. 23 with a full slate of games.