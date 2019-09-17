Coaches have been chosen for the North-South Girls' All-Star Tennis Matches held Nov. 15-16 at Myrtle Beach High School.
The North's coach is Lisa Troup (Powdersville), and the assistant is Rob Spencer (T.L. Hanna).
And for the South, its coach is Steve Smith (Aiken) and the assistant is Jeff Miller (Barnwell).
