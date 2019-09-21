FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Andre Aikens rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns on Friday during a 40-21 win over Greenwood Christian.
Teammate Robbie Jordan passed for 142 and two touchdowns.
GCS 7 7 0 7— 21
FCS 0 20 8 12 — 40
FIRST QUARTER
GCS – Eli White 6 run (Grant Chandler Kick), 1:19.
SECOND QUARTER
FCS – Jack McFadden 29 pass from Robbie Jordan (kick failed), 10:11.
FCS– McFadden 1 run (Emekah Johnson pass from Jordan), 4:59.
GCS– Brett Durham 9 run (Chandler kick), 1:12.
FCS – Andre Aikens 4 run (run failed),:39.8.
THIRD QUARTER
FCS– Aikens 67 run (McFadden pass from Jordan), 11:41.
FOURTH QUARTER
FCS – Aikens 9 run ( kick failed), 11:54.
FCS– McFadden 43 pass from Jordan (kick failed), 8:25.
GCS – Carter Johns 24 pass from Peyton Moore (Chandler kick), 2:45.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – FCS: Andre Aikens 13-157.
PASSING – FCS: Robbie Jordan 7-12-142-2.
RECEIVING – FCS: Jack McFadden 3-103.
RECORDS: FCS 2-2, 1-0 SCISA 1-2A.
NEXT GAME: Florence Christian will host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
