FCS logo florence christian

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Andre Aikens rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns on Friday during a 40-21 win over Greenwood Christian.

Teammate Robbie Jordan passed for 142 and two touchdowns.

GCS 7 7 0 7— 21

FCS 0 20 8 12 — 40

FIRST QUARTER

GCS – Eli White 6 run (Grant Chandler Kick), 1:19.

SECOND QUARTER

FCS – Jack McFadden 29 pass from Robbie Jordan (kick failed), 10:11.

FCS– McFadden 1 run (Emekah Johnson pass from Jordan), 4:59.

GCS– Brett Durham 9 run (Chandler kick), 1:12.

FCS – Andre Aikens 4 run (run failed),:39.8.

THIRD QUARTER

FCS– Aikens 67 run (McFadden pass from Jordan), 11:41.

FOURTH QUARTER

FCS – Aikens 9 run ( kick failed), 11:54.

FCS– McFadden 43 pass from Jordan (kick failed), 8:25.

GCS – Carter Johns 24 pass from Peyton Moore (Chandler kick), 2:45.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – FCS: Andre Aikens 13-157.

PASSING – FCS: Robbie Jordan 7-12-142-2.

RECEIVING – FCS: Jack McFadden 3-103.

RECORDS: FCS 2-2, 1-0 SCISA 1-2A.

NEXT GAME: Florence Christian will host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.