FLORENCE, S.C. – Trinity-Byrnes girls’ tennis coach Jeff Murrell is more than happy with his team’s start to the season.

The Titans, who won a SCISA Class 2A state crown in 2017 and lost in the 3A final last year, finished third for the second consecutive year Sunday in the Florence Tennis Associations Girls’ High School Tournament at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

After the Titans lost 4-3 Sunday in the semifinals to eventual tournament champion River Bluff, the Titans won 6-0 over A.C. Flora.

River Bluff went on to win 4-1 in the final against Charlotte Latin to become the first South Carolina school to win this tournament in several years.

Trinity-Byrnes coach Jeff Murrell couldn’t be any prouder of his team.

“Being the first tournament and these being the first matches we’ve played this season, I’d say we’re in midseason form,” Murrell said. “We’re playing really well. The match against River Bluff, I think, could have been the finals match. That was very close. We were very close to winning this whole thing.

“Third place out of 16 teams isn’t bad.”

After the Titans won at single seed Nos. 2, 4 and 5 (McKenzie Davis, Hannah McKay and Maggie Murrell), River Bluff tied the match by winning at second-seeded singles over Claire Peebles and Sophie Belk.

That brought the tie-breaker to a pro-8 set between the teams’ top-seeded doubles tandems. But the Titans’ Allie Murrell and McKenzie Davis lost 8-5 in that deciding match.

McKay, Davis and Maggie Murrell were Titan singles players who finished the weekend undefeated.

Sunday also proved a good day for West Florence, which finished runner-up in the back draw. After winning 5-1 against South Florence on Sunday morning, the Knights lost 6-0 to Cannon Academy and placed 10th overall.

“I am extremely proud of these girls and the way they've played and battled throughout the weekend,” Knights coach Abby Sullivan said. “Just two short weeks into the season, I'm excited to see what is to come for this team.”

In the win against South Florence, victories were recorded in singles by Katie Sansbury, Riley Gunter, Emily King, Grace Bailey and the duo of Taylor McCall and Amy Smith. Carolina McKenzie recorded a win for South.

After South Florence lost to West, the Bruins lost 6-0 to Cary Academy and placed 12th.

But in South Florence’s first match Sunday, it won 4-2 against Myrtle Beach. Bruin singles wins were recorded by Claire Nance, Carolina McKenzie, Sarah Hayden McKenzie and Brooks McKenzie.

“Our players have worked extremely hard all year long on their tennis game and it showed in their play this past weekend,” South coach Mary Beth Belk said. “With more practice, we can expect to be even more successful. Myrtle Beach has always had a tough team, so I am so proud of the girls. South Florence is becoming a strong team again, and we cannot wait to get started with our season.”

As for Wilson, after the Tigers lost 5-1 to Cannon Academy, they rebounded to win 4-3 over Clover. In that match, the Tigers recorded singles victories were recorded by Rebecca Liu, Kamari Hudson and Alexis Hinson. And to clinch the win for the Tigers, Hinson and Hudson won 8-2 in doubles.

And after that, coach Fred Davis’ Tigers lost 5-1 to Myrtle Beach and placed 14th.

“I looked at this tournament as a learning curve,” Davis said. “It was about how well they made adjustments and learned on the fly. This is a young team coming up.”