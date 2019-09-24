FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson defensive coordinator Micah Young focuses on numbers.
Grades, not stats.
Sure, the Tigers are on a torrid pace with 21 sacks in four games with defensive tackle Kemuel Arthur owning five, followed by JoCorian Groover and Shamaree Timmons with four each.
But according to Young, defensive success is instead based upon each player grading out at high levels on the field. And that’s what leads to his defense’s impressive numbers.
“I’m not really a big stat guy, I don’t keep up with that,” Young said. “I mean, I turn the stats in to (coach Derek Howard) so he can post it to MaxPreps. I know the kids enjoy it and all that, but I’m more concerned with how they grade out, if they’re doing their job. The sacks are going to come if everybody does what they’re supposed to do.”
“Grading out” is often a term one would hear when a coach is talking about the offensive line.
But this time, it’s about the defense.
But how did Young develop this approach to coaching a defense? It’s based upon how he was coached when he was an All-America linebacker for The Citadel.
“I remember one time at The Citadel and my junior year, me and (defensive lineman Garrett Sizer) were preseason All-Americans, and then we were having no production,” Young recalled. “And then the Post & Courier in Charleston did an article just ripping us because we weren’t producing the numbers, but we were grading out very high. And that’s something I got from my college coaches.
“We were doing our jobs and doing the things we were supposed to be doing, but we weren’t having the production, so people thought we were playing bad,” he added. “I think being a player, it’s important to know from your coach if you’re doing your job correctly, not if you’re making tackles.”
With that in mind, there’s a higher pressure for everyone on defense to be doing his job.
“Defense is a little different than offense,” Young said. “You can play 60 perfect snaps but have four bad plays and lose 28-0. Offense can go 55 bad plays but have four good plays and win 28-0.”
No one has ever graded out at 100 for Young, although he added that spur Anthony Santianna graded out at 99 during a 30-14 win two weeks ago against Lower Richland.
“He made a tackle I wasn’t happy with,” Young said. “He made the tackle, but I wasn’t pleased with the tackle so I gave him a ‘minus’ on the play. And that’s how he ended up with a 99.
“He didn’t have a productive game (three tackles, four quarterback hurries), but he did everything he was supposed to do and make plays happen for other players,” he added. “And that’s what I focus on.”
And the Tigers focus on that as well.
“I think that has a lot to do with our success,” Young said. “They’ve bought into the system; they believe in it. And if they do their job, big plays are going to come. Take Ahmad Bowman, for instance. He made three sacks against Manning and he hasn’t had a big-sack game since. But that’s what Manning gave us.”
But the designing of the defensive plays belongs to Young.
“We change our blitz packages weekly based upon what offenses are giving us,” Young said. “When I look at an offense, I look to see what their weaknesses are, and that’s where we want to apply pressure. When an offense has to adjust, they’re doing something they don’t want to do. And that makes it a better situation for us.”
The Tigers’ secondary also has a lot to do with that.
“When you cover well, that enables the guys up front to keep applying the pressure,” Young said. “When the quarterback has to hold the ball a little bit longer, you have a better chance to get the sack.”
Wilson also benefits from Young’s coaching philosophy which focuses on gap control rather than reads.
“The ball’s not snapped and then we wonder what the offense is doing,” Young said. “The ball is snapped, and every single player in the front has a gap responsibility. And that’s what they do.”
All of the thinking one would have to do on Friday nights is what Young attempts to get rid of on Mondays through Thursdays
“It allows them to react on Fridays as opposed to thinking about the situation,” Young said. “By Friday, we hope it can be reaction-based, ‘Do my job and good things are going to happen when they happen for me. I shouldn’t be running around trying to make tackles. I should be taking control of my gaps. And if I do that, then tackles are going to happen.’”
